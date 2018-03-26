Maxygen Appoints Nathan Wood as Chief Commercial Officer

Before joining Maxygen, Nathan was senior vice president at Synthetic Genomics and president at SGI-DNA where he drove development and commercialization of the Company's pipeline of a portfolio of products from synthetic DNA, instrumentation, to automate cloning and prepare combinatorial DNA libraries, as well as other consumables to replace traditional genomic products. Prior to Synthetic Genomics, Nathan worked at Life Technologies, Invitrogen, and Qiagen, where he held a variety of senior roles that included general manager, vice president and director of North America sales.



"We are pleased that Nathan has joined Maxygen," said Michael Chambers, Maxygen's interim CEO. "Nathan's extensive track record of strategic product development, sales, marketing, and biotech operations will accelerate our ability to serve a rapidly growing client base in the directed evolution field."



About Maxygen

Maxygen is a contract research organization operating out of Sunnyvale, CA. Maxygen collaborates with leaders in the biotech industry to develop superior proteins tailored to specific functional needs. Leveraging years of expertise in the core technology of molecular breeding directed evolution, Maxygen provides custom R&D outsourcing for vector and protein engineering with extended capabilities in molecular biology and protein expression to offer a full suite of services. Programs may include combinatorial libraries using naturally occurring phylogenetic diversity, protein expression in bacterial or mammalian cell hosts, assay development, and tiered screening of novel protein variants with deliverables specific to each client's needs.



