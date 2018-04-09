May 1 Event To Celebrate WCCCD 50th Anniversary, Achievements, To Feature Civil Rights Attorney Maya Wiley

The event honors WCCCD's 50 years of providing an open door to higher education for countless numbers across Wayne County; its regional leadership in workforce development, and its important role in economic development engine in southeast Michigan. The event also recognizes the contributions of Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery, who has led the District's growth since 1996.

All proceeds from the event will go to the WCCCD Scholarship Committee, a nonprofit which provides funds to students who otherwise would not be able to afford to start their college education.

Maya Wiley, a nationally known civil rights activist and attorney, is currently the Senior Vice President for Social Justice at the New School and the Henry Cohen Professor of Urban Policy and Management at The New School's Milano School of International Affairs, Management, and Urban Policy.

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Wiley worked for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) following law school at Columbia University in New York City. She served as board chair of the independent police oversight agency, the NYC Civilian Complaint Review Board, as well as special counsel to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"We are honored to welcome Ms. Wiley, and our honorees, to the stage to help us celebrate 50 years of providing pathways to better lives through higher education," said Chancellor Ivery. "Ms. Wiley has made a career of advocating for equity in access to opportunity, and joins several other champions of that same effort on our stage.

"We understand that providing opportunity for all who seek it takes many pulling in the same direction, and we are proud to celebrate our role in that effort with some of its other leaders," Ivery said.

Senator Carl Levin; Chair of the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization Maureen Taylor, and UAW Vice President James "Jimmy" Settles Jr. will be honored during the evening's events.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner is chaired by Dr. Rev. Wendell Anthony, Detroit Chapter President of the NAACP, and Pastor of Fellowship Chapel.

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online at www.wcccdanniverary.org, by clicking on the "Ticket Order" tab. Sponsorships are available by calling 313-965-3010.

About WCCCD: WCCCD, the largest urban community college in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations, University Center and the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), serving 36 cities and townships, spanning more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of new programs, hosting community-based training sessions, improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

