May 15th Is International Water Safety Day: Be Water Smart

National Water Safety Coalition Shares Tips to Help Prevent Drowning and Raise Awareness About the Importance of Water Safety Education

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May 15, 2023 is International Water Safety Day. It's a day designated to spread global awareness of the drowning pandemic and to educate youth in becoming safer in and around the water. On this day, activities are happening in local communities to share drowning awareness and water safety education, including in schools, on swim teams, and more.

National Water Safety Coalition National Water Safety Coalition

The National Water Safety Coalition which includes the American Red Cross, the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA), the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) and the World Waterpark Association (WWA) encourages everyone to do their part by being water smart. The coalition encourages people of all ages to take actions for water safety on this day and beyond:

"Always provide constant, capable supervision when kids are in or around water. This applies even when lifeguards are present. Parents are the first line of defense, so if your child is in the water, you should be too," said Rick Root, President of the World Waterpark Association.

"Enroll your child in swim lessons. Visit StepIntoSwim.org for more safety tips and information on how to find the right swim lesson for your child," said Sabeena Hickman, President and CEO of Pool & Hot Tub Alliance.

"Share water safety awareness and education in your community by using NDPA's Water Safety Season Toolkit and learning the 5 Layers of Protection," said Adam Katchmarchi, Ph.D., Executive Director, National Drowning Prevention Alliance.

"Learn what it takes to be safer in and around the water by taking the free online course, American Red Cross Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers, and download the Red Cross Swim app," said William D. Ramos, Ph.D., member of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council.

We encourage everyone to be part of the water safety conversation on social media on May 15th using these hash tags: #IWSD, #IWSD2023, #InternationalWaterSafetyDay and #WaterSafetyMonth.

Visit internationalwatersafetyday.com for information or for resources to host an event.

About: National Water Safety Coalition

The National Water Safety Coalition is led by the American Red Cross, the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, the National Recreation and Park Association, the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance and World Waterpark Association. Since 2003, members of the Coalition have worked to raise awareness and promote water safety through educational programs, public service announcements, governmental proclamations and easy-to-access water safety information and materials. To learn more, visit www.NationalWaterSafetyMonth.org.

Don Lauritzen Amy Willer Communications Officer Associate Director, Marketing & Communications American Red Cross Pool & Hot Tub Alliance [email protected] [email protected]



Adam Katchmarchi, Ph.D. Rick Root Executive Director President National Drowning Prevention Alliance World Waterpark Association [email protected] [email protected]



Cort Jones Beth Root Senior Manager of Digital Content 913-544-5734 National Recreation and Park Association [email protected] [email protected]



SOURCE National Water Safety Coalition