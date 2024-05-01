MAY 1st IS INTERNATIONAL JOCKSTRAP APPRECIATION DAY!

BIKE ATHLETIC CELEBRATES 150th ANNIVERSARY IN TIMES SQUARE WITH DANCERS FROM BROADWAY BARES – BENEFITING BROADWAY CARES/EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, May 1st, BIKE Athletic invited some of Broadway's finest men to Times Square to shimmy and shake, dance and disrobe down to their jockstraps in celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the Jockstrap and Jockstrap Appreciation Day. These talented men are dancers from Broadway Bares, the annual, larger-than-life burlesque production that's produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

BIKE ATHLETIC IS A PROUD SUPPORTER OF BROADWAY CARES/EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS. Post this BIKE Athletic, inventor of the jockstrap, celebrates 150th anniversary with Broadway Bares Dancers in Times Square on International Jockstrap Day. Photographer: Josh Drake

2024 marks the 150th Anniversary of the Jockstrap. BIKE Athletic revolutionized men's underwear by being the first to add structure and protection without limiting comfort or mobility. Since that day, over 350 million jockstraps have been sold worldwide. BIKE's longstanding heritage puts it in the pantheon of enduring fashion brands including Brooks Brothers (1818), Levi's (1853), LEE (1889), and LL Bean (1912).

BIKE quickly sold out a limited-edition anniversary jock. This replica of the beloved #10 original comes in black with gold leg straps adorned with the 150th-anniversary logo. Each is numbered 1-150. BIKE Athletic is a proud supporter of Broadway Cares, and ten of these jocks have been set aside for Broadway Bares to increase awareness and raise funds. Follow BIKE Athletic & Broadway Cares on Instagram for more details.

Broadway Bares will host two performances on Sunday, June 23 at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom. The annual fundraiser helps provide meals and medication, healthcare and hope for those living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses. Donate to the dancers and get Broadway Bares tickets now.

HISTORY: The jockstrap was invented by C. F. Bennett to protect bicycle jockeys riding cobblestone streets. Before this, "loose britches" were the norm. The structure and comfort provided by the jockstrap led to the birth of modern men's underwear.

Founded in 1874, BIKE Athletic LLC is a men's athletic apparel brand headquartered in New York. It is part of the Newtimes Group portfolio of brands, which also includes Robert Talbott, Ashworth-Golf, Coldwater Creek, and Soft Surroundings.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping ensure those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses receive meals and medication, health care and hope. Broadway Cares supports the Entertainment Community Fund and 450 other organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants across the US and around the world.

