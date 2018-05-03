May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO

"Chipotle is passionate about supporting our teachers, who are dedicated to cultivating the minds of the next generation," said Laurie Schalow, chief communications officer at Chipotle. "This BOGO is just a small way of thanking them for their contributions to classrooms and neighborhoods across the country."

The BOGO is valid for educators and staff at all levels, including pre-school, elementary, middle and high school, university and homeschooling parents who present valid identification recognizing them as staff or support. It is available for in-restaurant orders only and is not valid for online, mobile, fax or catering. There is a limit of one free entrée item per eligible customer with the purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value.

Chipotle has long been a champion of education at all levels. The company has offered education benefits to all of its employees to help prepare them for long-term and fulfilling careers since 2015. These benefits include providing employees with up to $5,250 in tuition reimbursement and, through a partnership with Guild Education, the company offers reduced-cost courses and degree programs at a number of colleges and universities. The educational program includes more than 10,000 class and program options and since its inception, nearly 6,000 Chipotle employees have taken advantage of the program.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, started Chipotle with the idea that food served fast did not have to be a typical fast food experience. Today, Chipotle continues to offer a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads made from fresh, high-quality raw ingredients, prepared using classic cooking methods and served in an interactive style allowing people to get exactly what they want. Chipotle seeks out extraordinary ingredients that are not only fresh, but that are raised responsibly, with respect for the animals, land, and people who produce them. Chipotle prepares its food using real, wholesome ingredients and without the use of added colors, flavors or other additives typically found in fast food. Chipotle opened with a single restaurant in Denver in 1993 and now operates more than 2,400 restaurants. For more information, visit Chipotle.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/may-8-chipotle-celebrates-educators-with-teacher-apprecation-day-bogo-300641789.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill

Related Links

http://www.chipotle.com

