May Declared Gut Health Month: Cleveland Kitchen Leads the Way in Digestive Wellness

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, as part of Gut Health Month, Cleveland Kitchen proudly stands at the forefront of promoting digestive wellness and celebrating the delicious benefits of gut-friendly foods. Cleveland Kitchen, renowned for its flavorful and innovative fermented foods, is a key player in advancing public awareness about the crucial relationship between gut health and overall well-being.

Easy gut health. 2 forkfuls a day.

"Cleveland Kitchen is thrilled to be part of Gut Health Month, emphasizing the significance of our microbiome and its benefit from fermented foods," says Drew Anderson, Co-founder at Cleveland Kitchen. "Our mission has always been to craft delicious, nutrient-rich foods that support gut health naturally. Fermentation not only enhances flavor but also increases the bioavailability of nutrients so you get more out of the food you eat everyday."

Cleveland Kitchen's portfolio includes a variety of fresh, naturally fermented foods such as sauerkraut and kimchi. These products are not only flavorful but also packed with billions of live probiotics that aid digestion and support a balanced microbiome.

"At Cleveland Kitchen, we believe that good health starts in the gut," adds Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Mac Anderson. "By incorporating fermented foods into your daily routine, you can take a proactive step towards supporting your digestive health while savoring delicious, bold flavors."

To learn more about Cleveland Kitchen and its Gut Health Month initiatives, visit clevelandkitchen.com.

About Cleveland Kitchen:

Cleveland Kitchen is a leading producer of fresh fermented foods based in Cleveland, OH. Founded on the principles of taste, health, and beneficial consumption, Cleveland Kitchen crafts a range of flavorful and nutrient-rich products that harness the power of fermentation to support gut health. Cleveland Kitchen products can be found across the nation in the refrigerated section.

SOURCE Cleveland Kitchen