May Institute Promotes Awareness, Acceptance, and Appreciation of Individuals with Autism

"We have been proudly serving individuals with autism across the lifespan to increase their independence and promote their dignity since our founding in 1955," says Lauren C. Solotar, Ph.D., ABPP, President and CEO. "When The Autism Society of America launched the first Autism Awareness Month in April of 1970, May Institute enthusiastically joined in. And we wholeheartedly embrace this year's theme of 'moving beyond simply promoting autism awareness to encouraging friends and collaborators to become partners in acceptance and appreciation.'

"Making people aware that one in 68 children has been diagnosed with ASD is just the beginning," continued Dr. Solotar. "It is vitally important that we all continue to learn more about these individuals, appreciate their gifts and talents as well as their challenges, welcome them into our schools and communities, and treat them with the respect they deserve."

Toward that end, May Institute offers the following 30 articles about autism and related special needs from its library of resources, written in accessible and practical language by dozens of its clinical experts. These articles provide important information on a range of topics including diagnosis, early intervention, effective treatment, and everyday living strategies for individuals and families living with ASD.

A CLOSER LOOK AT AUTISM: 30 TOPICS FOR 30 DAYS

