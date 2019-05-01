May is Full of Mystery at the Film Detective!

ROCKPORT, Mass., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic film and television company that restores and distributes vintage films for today's cord cutters, is excited to announce new releases to TheFilmDetective.tv and The Film Detective app starting in May.

The Film Detective

May is a month of mystery at The Film Detective, and few know sleuthing better than Sherlock Holmes. This mystery mastermind is available on The Film Detective in "Triumph of Sherlock Holmes" (1935), starring Arthur Wontner and Ian Fleming. Based on Arthur Conan Doyle's novel "The Valley of Fear" (1914), Sherlock takes on Moriarty, plotting with American gangsters to murder a country gentleman. Restored in HD, viewers will not need to be private investigators to join the hype and solve crime alongside their favorite detective.

Additional mystery titles available in May include "The Panther's Claw" (1942), a tale of blackmail, opera and murder. When police arrest a man instructed to leave a thousand dollars on a gravestone, Police Commissioner Thatcher Colt (Sidney Blackmer) and Anthony Abbott (Rick Vallin) realize the "Panther Club," a group being blackmailed through a series of letters by an elusive "Panther," is much bigger than they could have ever imagined.

Additional mystery titles like "Nancy Drew Reporter" (1939), "The Mandarin Mystery" (1936) and many more can be found within the Mystery category on The Film Detective app and TheFilmDetective.tv.

Starting in May, The Film Detective is also excited to announce the release of a new category: Classic Novels.

For the entire month of May, viewers can also tap into their literary sides, watching film adaptations of some of their favorite novels within the Classic Novels category. Featuring works from authors like Nathaniel Hawthorne, Oscar Wilde and Ernest Hemingway, TFD invites fans to watch as their favorite stories go from page to screen. Titles like "The Jungle Book" (1942), "A Study in Scarlet" (1933) and "A Farewell to Arms" (1932) are streaming now on The Film Detective app and FilmDetective.tv.

There is plenty to celebrate in May, including the birthday of acting legend John Wayne. Capturing the heart of the West, John Wayne favorites and new additions are back in one convenient location on TFD, the John Wayne category. An adventurous actor and longtime friend of director John Ford, Wayne knows a thing or two about the Old West and has starred as a leading man in 142 films. The Film Detective is honoring John Wayne throughout the month of his birthday, born on May 26, 1907, with new additions, including "Riders of Destiny" (1933), "Randy Rides Alone" (1934), "The Dawn Rider" (1935) and "Winds of the Wasteland" (1936).

In addition to new categories, newly added Made-for-TV movies are also coming to The Film Detective in May. In "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" (1979), news reporter Laura Cole (Jane Seymour) is sent undercover to audition for an NFL cheerleading team, hoping to break a story about the inside lives of the cheerleaders. "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" (1979) is available in May on The Film Detective, featuring the 1978-1979 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading squad.

The 1978 TV movie "The Other Side of Hell," directed by Ján Kadár, is also debuting on TFD. Alan Arkin stars as Frank Dole in this 1970s drama about a man sent to serve time at a rehabilitation hospital for the criminally insane. Witnessing the everyday brutality within the center, Dole plans his escape.

Whether interested in westerns, mysteries or anything in between, with over 1,000 titles available in more than 25 different categories, The Film Detective has something in store for all fan types.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports and documentaries. Since launching in 2014, the company has distributed its extensive library of 3000+ hours on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading digital and television broadcast and streaming platforms like Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. In 2016, The Film Detective launched its classic movie app, and in June of 2018, the company launched a 24/7 linear channel on Sling TV. Visit us online at www.TheFilmDetective.com

