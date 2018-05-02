May is National Drowning Prevention Awareness Month

Strong, compliant pool fences are critical, along with strict parental care/supervision of children around pools. When it comes to pool fencing, the gate is the weakest link in restricting access to pools by small children. Low-quality or poorly maintained gates, latches and hinges can fail, and older children often prop open gates, leaving curious toddlers vulnerable to dangerous water.

For more than 28 years D&D Technologies has been refining and improving its world-famous MagnaLatch® Child Safety Gate Latch, and is only company to offer the MagnaLatch ALERT: the world's first and only combined gate latch and electronic alarm. The gate latch-alarm offers a dual alarm system of flashing LED lights (safety you can see) and an audible alarm (safety you can hear). The MagnaLatch ALERT is designed so that upon each entry or exit of a gate a single beep is heard. This notifies property or pool owners whenever a child, family, friend, neighbor or even intruder enters or exits a gate. If the gate is left open and unlatched for over 15 seconds the alarm siren begins to ramp up and LED lights begin to flash, providing owners with visual and audible alerts, even from inside the house.

D&D Technologies' Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Jim Paterson, explains: "Not only does the MagnaLatch ALERT notify that a gate is not closed and secure, but more importantly it warns that the gate is not properly latched . Until the latching mechanism is engaged, the alarms will flash and sound, even on fences where the gate may appear to be closed and safe. So this product is really an 'unlatched' alarm system, which is unique. We're talking about what must surely be the safest gate latch in the world."

Drowning Prevention Begins with Layers of Protection:

ALWAYS know where children are. Never leave a child unattended in or near water in a pool, tub, lake, river, canal or ocean, even when lifeguards are present.

ALWAYS be aware of potential dangers in all environments, such as when away from home. Never leave your child in an environment with unprotected water hazards.

If a child is missing, always check the pool or spa first.

Install "isolation fencing" which completely separates the pool or spa area from the house or other structures. An isolation fence restricts unauthorized access from neighbors' yards, other nearby buildings, and from inside the house. Isolation fencing is the preferred configuration for pool and spa protection.

All fences must be non-climbable, meet all applicable local safety codes, and should be at least 60" tall, with vertical bars set close to one another so that a small child cannot squeeze through.

Gates should be self-closing and self-latching and accommodate a locking device such as the rust-free MagnaLatch® ALERT, along with self-closing hinges like D&D Technologies TruClose®.

Gates should open away from the pool and have self-closing hinges, and should never be propped open. Check and adjust your gate regularly to make sure it operates correctly.

The gate latch should be out of the reach of children, at least 54" from the ground. Use a locking latch, and keep it locked when pool is not in use. Store the key out of children's reached and make sure all adults know where the key is kept.

Keep anything that can be climbed, such as chairs, tables, storage bins, playground equipment, ice chests, etc. inside the fence area.

All doors providing direct access from the home to the swimming pool should be equipped with a self-closing, self latching device with a release mechanism placed no lower than 54 inches above the floor.

For more information on National Drowning Prevention Awareness Month visit the National Drowning Prevention Alliance's (NDPA) at ndpa.org.

The rust-free, easy to install MagnaLatch ALERT is now available on-line at www.magnalatchalert.com on Amazon or at select Home Depot and Lowes stores.

About D&D Technologies

D&D Technologies is the recognized leader in safety and hi-performance gate hardware providing the broadest range of gate hardware for every application. Products include MagnaLatch® magnetic pool and safety gate latches, TruClose® adjustable, self-closing gate hinges, SureClose® the commercial grade hinge & closer, Shut It hinges, LokkLatch® gate latches and Stainless Steel hinges and latches. D&D's diversity of products continually set new standards in design, performance, craftsmanship and innovation–tied together by a top level of quality and a limited Lifetime Warranty. D&D products are rust free and consistently exceed all relevant safety barrier codes around the world for the residential, commercial and industrial markets. D&D is a co-founder and continuing supporter of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance. www.ddtechglobal.com

