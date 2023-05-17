May is National "Garage Improvement Month"

Garage Living

17 May, 2023

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get out those brooms and work gloves: we're midway through National Garage Improvement Month! To help celebrate, Garage Living is sharing the things homeowners can do to turn their dusty, dirty, and disorganized garages into clean, bright, and welcoming spaces.

"The garage is your home's primary point of entry," says Aaron Cash, Garage Living's President of Franchise Systems. "Yet, it tends to be one of the most neglected spaces in our homes. We want people to redefine it as a meaningful place that meets their needs and suits their current lifestyle. At the very least, we want you to be able to park your car in the garage again!"

Cash suggests any of the following ways to improve your garage:

  • Organize items in durable plastic bins.
  • Add storage racks for seasonal items.
  • Install slat wall siding to hang bicycles, ladders, etc.
  • Include cabinets to store tools, equipment, etc.
  • Install Floortex™ floor coating for easy cleaning.
  • Add a car lift to make extra room.

"Some of these things you can do on your own," Cash says, "but we suggest you hire a professional to execute some of the bigger items. Having a plan and the ability to do quality work is key to bringing your dream garage to life."

Garage Living has been transforming garages for almost 20 years. Using only North American-made materials, they design their own long-lasting, turn-key products and solutions. In recent years, Garage Living has seen a trend in homeowners adding home gyms, offices, and mudrooms to their garages.

"The options are almost limitless," Cash says. "We hope people have been able to use this Garage Improvement Month -- and specifically May 16, Garage Improvement Day -- to start turning what is often an eyesore into an eyeful of organization and cleanliness."

About Garage Living
Garage Living is ranked the No. 1 home improvement franchise in the U.S. and a top 500 franchise overall. Founded in 2005, Garage Living is a full-service, single-source solution that offers homeowners a turn-key fix from design to installation. With 38 franchise locations across North America, Garage Living transforms garages into clean, functional, and stylish places. Learn more about Garage Living's luxury garage interior makeovers by visiting www.garageliving.com or calling 855-997-3046.

