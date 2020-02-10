May Mitchell of BlackBerry Cylance Recognized as 2020 CRN® Channel Chief

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named May Mitchell, Vice President, Global Channel Sales and Field Marketing to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.

May leads BlackBerry Cylance's channel sales and field marketing teams responsible for driving new business growth and customer retention through the partner ecosystem, and sales channels across all customer segments and verticals. May has over twenty years of go-to-market, channel, and sales expertise in cybersecurity, cloud, mobile, and infrastructure solutions.

"May's passionate leadership is an integral part of aligning BlackBerry Cylance's global channel sales and field marketing teams with our go-to-market process," said David Castignola, COO of BlackBerry Cylance. "CRN's recognition of May's leadership highlights our commitment to helping our partners build a predictable business model with proven and innovative solutions, while increasing customer loyalty."

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

"The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

Additional Resources

Visit our blog , check out webinars , download our research reports, and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

https://www.blackberry.com

