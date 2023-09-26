May Mobility advances toward rider-only operations with latest software update

News provided by

May Mobility

26 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

May Mobility is on track to achieve rider-only operations by the end of 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility, a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, announced today its newest software release, which provides major performance improvements to a wide range of vehicle functions and rider experience elements and will enable rides to be twice as comfortable. This latest update is the foundation of the company's soon-to-be-released fully driverless software and signals May Mobility's shift to a focus on rider-only operations.

Continue Reading
May Mobility's latest autonomy software release is the foundation of its soon-to-be-released fully driverless software and signals the company’s shift to a focus on rider-only operations.
May Mobility's latest autonomy software release is the foundation of its soon-to-be-released fully driverless software and signals the company’s shift to a focus on rider-only operations.

These updates enhance overall rider comfort, trip efficiency and safety, and mark May Mobility's continued commitment to achieving the most comfortable AV ride. Riders can experience May Mobility's service across the country in Ann Arbor, MI, Arlington, TX, Grand Rapids, MN and Sun City, AZ, with other deployments planned for the end of 2023 and early 2024.

"We continue to make huge strides in the advancement of our technology, and this release is the next step on our path toward rider-only service," said Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder of May Mobility. "These advancements further our commitment to providing a commercially viable service that is best situated to serve the communities where we operate."

This release includes improvements to all of the systems that make up May Mobility's proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system. Upgrades include:

  • 2x improvement in metrics related to rider comfort, including more human-like interactions that enhance the company's already smooth drive quality
  • Increased trip efficiency with the use of arterial roads
  • Robust tele-assist capabilities that ensure the vehicle can check in with a human in complex situations
  • Improved, faster routing due to new capabilities, such as enhanced unprotected turns
  • Improved tracking of moving objects at longer distances
  • Increased smoothness and consistency of rides through crowded environments

May Mobility previously announced plans to launch its first driverless service by the end of 2023, and these improvements ensure on-time delivery.

Statistics measuring the percentage of improvement are based on internal benchmarks and metrics.

About May Mobility
May Mobility, established in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017, is building the world's best autonomy system. Its proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of its mission to help make cities safer, greener and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 335,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com.

SOURCE May Mobility

Also from this source

May Mobility announces first California deployment, aims to improve access to healthcare with on-demand autonomous microtransit

May Mobility to Exhibit its Autonomous Vehicle Technology at 2023 Detroit Auto Show

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.