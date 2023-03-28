May Mobility and Stantec partner to deliver turnkey AV microtransit solutions

The collaboration will leverage Stantec's community relationships and May Mobility's autonomous vehicle fleet for optimized microtransit deployments

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility , a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, and Stantec , a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, announced today a partnership to create innovative transportation solutions through AV microtransit. Combining their strengths, the companies will collaborate on infrastructure developments and formally pursue opportunities to implement AVs across a range of commercial and municipal locations globally.

"Stantec shares our vision of changing the global landscape to better benefit people and the environments we live in," said Manik Dhar, chief commercial officer for May Mobility. "Working together, we can create and implement innovative AV solutions for different communities and deliver turnkey AV deployments that are optimized for each location. We will be able to scale our business more efficiently to the benefit of customers and riders."

Stantec's AV consulting arm, GenerationAV™, advises communities and businesses preparing to integrate AV technology into their operations, as well as providing post-deployment support. The GenerationAV suite of AV planning and deployment tools such as their deployment playbook, Operational Design Domain (ODD) risk assessment, and operational safety tools will support May Mobility's efforts to introduce AV microtransit in cities, campuses, airports and more around the globe.

"May Mobility is a global technology leader in autonomous mobility and we're proud to partner with them to establish and scale a complete AV deployment system," said Corey Clothier, Founder/Director of Stantec GenerationAV. "Our partnership with May Mobility is an important next step in our mission to bring safe, equitable and accessible autonomous transportation solutions to communities around the world."

The companies share a vision for developing smart and transformative transportation solutions. Coinciding with this goal, May Mobility will also work with Stantec to discover opportunities to implement additional sustainability and accessibility initiatives globally.

About May Mobility

May Mobility, established in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017, is building the world's best autonomy system. Their proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of their mission to help make cities safer, greener, and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 320,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability, and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com .

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. We care about the communities we serve—because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

