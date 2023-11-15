May Mobility announces Anna Brunelle has joined the leadership team as Chief Financial Officer

Growth-oriented CFO will focus on scaling commercial programs and reaching profitability.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility , a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, today announced the appointment of Anna Brunelle as its chief financial officer (CFO). Brunelle joined the company at a crucial time, assisting May Mobility through its recently announced $105 million Series D investment round and will be evaluating additional long-term strategies for growth and development.

Anna Brunelle, CFO at May Mobility

Ms. Brunelle has spent 25 years in finance at technology growth companies and 15 years as CFO with public and private entities including Ouster, TiVo, and GlobalLogic where she played a key role in business strategy, fundraising, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Ms. Brunelle has also guided multiple companies through a public offering process and on to profitability. As CFO, her diverse skill set leading strategy, finance, accounting, investor relations and business analytics will help May Mobility achieve growth targets and reach profitability.

"Working with cities allows May Mobility to deploy fleets of vehicles with attractive unit economics," said Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder at May Mobility. "As CFO, Anna will help May Mobility on its path to becoming the first profitable AV company."

"I'm excited to join the high-caliber team at May Mobility," said Ms. Brunelle. "This company has been demonstrating tremendous progress in bringing autonomous vehicle technology to market and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and vision."

Working with May's leadership team, Ms. Brunelle will join the company's mission to transform communities with AV technology, which exponentially increases the positive impact of our microtransit within the regions we serve.

Brunelle holds a bachelor's in business administration and accounting from the California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo. To learn more about May Mobility's leadership team, visit maymobility.com/meet-may/ .

About May Mobility

May Mobility develops autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and deploys fleets of vehicles to municipal and business customers. Its proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of its mission to help make cities safer, greener and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 350,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com .

SOURCE May Mobility