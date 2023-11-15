May Mobility announces Anna Brunelle has joined the leadership team as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

May Mobility

15 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Growth-oriented CFO will focus on scaling commercial programs and reaching profitability.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility, a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, today announced the appointment of Anna Brunelle as its chief financial officer (CFO). Brunelle joined the company at a crucial time, assisting May Mobility through its recently announced $105 million Series D investment round and will be evaluating additional long-term strategies for growth and development.

Continue Reading
Anna Brunelle, CFO at May Mobility
Anna Brunelle, CFO at May Mobility

Ms. Brunelle has spent 25 years in finance at technology growth companies and 15 years as CFO with public and private entities including Ouster, TiVo, and GlobalLogic where she played a key role in business strategy, fundraising, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Ms. Brunelle has also guided multiple companies through a public offering process and on to profitability.  As CFO, her diverse skill set leading strategy, finance, accounting, investor relations and business analytics will help May Mobility achieve growth targets and reach profitability.

"Working with cities allows May Mobility to deploy fleets of vehicles with attractive unit economics," said Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder at May Mobility. "As CFO, Anna will help May Mobility on its path to becoming the first profitable AV company."

"I'm excited to join the high-caliber team at May Mobility," said Ms. Brunelle. "This company has been demonstrating tremendous progress in bringing autonomous vehicle technology to market and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and vision."

Working with May's leadership team, Ms. Brunelle will join the company's mission to transform communities with AV technology, which exponentially increases the positive impact of our microtransit within the regions we serve.

Brunelle holds a bachelor's in business administration and accounting from the California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo. To learn more about May Mobility's leadership team, visit maymobility.com/meet-may/.

About May Mobility
May Mobility develops autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and deploys fleets of vehicles to municipal and business customers. Its proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of its mission to help make cities safer, greener and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 350,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com.

SOURCE May Mobility

Also from this source

May Mobility announces $105 million Series D investment round led by NTT to scale autonomous transit services

May Mobility announces $105 million Series D investment round led by NTT to scale autonomous transit services

May Mobility, a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, today announced the company's closing of a $105...
Liftango and May Mobility partner to deliver dynamic on-demand shared transport solutions with autonomous vehicles

Liftango and May Mobility partner to deliver dynamic on-demand shared transport solutions with autonomous vehicles

Liftango, a global leader in shared mobility solutions, and May Mobility, a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.