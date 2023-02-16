May Mobility Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Leadership Position in the Autonomous Shared Mobility Market

With a strong product portfolio, growing client base, and a proven track record in safety and customer satisfaction, May Mobility is a leader in the North American autonomous shared mobility space.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the autonomous shared mobility industry and, based on its results, recognizes May Mobility with the 2022 North American Market Leadership Award. The company's portfolio of solutions for autonomous vehicles (AVs) enables it to lead the transformation of the mobility space. The autonomous transportation company has successfully deployed AVs across a number of locations in North America that are open to the public. The company's deployment growth strategy focuses on the development of routes that can be commercially viable for driverless microtransit.

May Mobility works in collaboration with customers when designing passenger services. This entails working to identify specific locations, points of interest and efficiency of travel as well as understanding passenger demographics and needs. Studies are conducted throughout the project to better understand how people travel and their modes of transport. The company conducts surveys and workshops to educate the general public on the safety of autonomous public transport.

Avishar Dutta, best practices senior research analyst for Frost & Sullivan, noted, "May Mobility, unlike competitors that concentrate only on the self-driving technology or vehicle fabrication, offers all of this and implements a turnkey operation from scratch, all the way to project completion."

May Mobility is the first autonomous shared mobility company to integrate on-demand autonomous vehicle services with existing transportation services. This integration allows customers to plan and book last-mile services on May Mobility vehicles by using an app or local phone number, enabling on-time performance and positive customer experiences. After years of extensive testing in private, non-public areas, May Mobility has offered publicly available services in 10 locations across the United States and Japan and partnered with city authorities to provide commuters with a fully autonomous passenger transit solution. Its proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making technology can safely drive on normal streets in mixed traffic conditions in fully autonomous mode; however, a safety driver is still present in the company's commercial deployments for customer service, education and accessibility.

"May Mobility has a technological edge over its competitors because its autonomous software functions differently from competing solutions. It has a strong in-house technological base, offers a real-world-tested product, and has carried out over 320,000 autonomy-enabled rides across the United States," added Dutta. For its strong overall performance, May Mobility earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North American Market Leadership Award in the autonomous shared mobility industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003453/May_Mobility_Award_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan