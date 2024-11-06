May Mobility to deploy autonomous vehicles to the Lyft platform

Companies to launch first deployment in Atlanta in 2025

Partnership to accelerate autonomous vehicle adoption in the U.S.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility , an autonomous driving (AD) technology company, and Lyft, one of the largest transportation network companies in North America, today announced their multi-year partnership with plans to launch autonomous vehicles in the Lyft app. The companies will launch the first deployment in Atlanta in 2025. The service will use May Mobility's Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS vehicles.

The partnership with Lyft marks May Mobility's entrance into the rideshare industry, expanding its innovative approach to autonomous transportation and providing new options for riders seeking efficient and convenient mobility solutions. As May Mobility deploys autonomous vehicle fleets on the Lyft network, the companies will continue to work with local governments and communities to encourage a smooth expansion of autonomous vehicle service which aims to benefit riders and cities alike.

"Partnering with Lyft will open up new markets for us to operate in, granting greater mobility to more people, more quickly," said Edwin Olson, co-founder and CEO of May Mobility. "We will continue to deliver the valuable service our riders love as we work with Lyft to make our cities better places to live."

In the months ahead, May Mobility and Lyft will initiate planning for the first deployment, including service area, hours of operation, fleet size and more. The multi-year partnership aims to expand May Mobility's AV fleet on Lyft's network over the coming years. Initial deployments will utilize safety operators and then transition to driver-out operations over time.

"We're excited to welcome May Mobility as a new autonomous partner," said Jeremy Bird, EVP at Lyft. "Riders in Atlanta will soon find taking an autonomous ride with May Mobility as simple and intuitive as any other Lyft mode. At Lyft, we're making it simple for partners to plug their assets into our network and take advantage of our marketplace engine."

Each May Mobility vehicle is equipped with its patented Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) technology that leverages in-situ AI to interpret data in real-time, continuously learning and adapting to new, complex and even unpredictable driving conditions to help create a safer, more comfortable ride.

About May Mobility

May Mobility is an autonomous driving (AD) technology company redefining the future of autonomous mobility-as-a-service (MaaS). Leveraging its patented Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system, May Mobility built an industry-leading in-situ AI solution, which integrates real-time data every 200 milliseconds to ensure safety and efficiency, even in unpredictable situations. This revolutionary technology pairs live, online learning with traditional offline training, enabling rapid global deployment at half the cost and a fraction of the time. Operating fleets of on-demand shared ride vehicles across the U.S. and Japan, May Mobility delivers safer, more efficient transportation across diverse environments, including rural cities, dense urban areas and challenging weather conditions. Backed by strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT, May Mobility is disrupting the autonomous vehicle industry with one of the most practical vehicle offerings available. The company has completed over 400,000 autonomy-enabled rides across 16 deployments worldwide. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about Lyft within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Lyft's autonomous vehicle strategy and partnership with May Mobility and related plans, expectations, technologies and benefits. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Lyft's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lyft does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

