May Mobility to Exhibit its Autonomous Vehicle Technology at 2023 Detroit Auto Show

ANN ARBOR, Mich. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility , a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, today announced its participation at the North American International Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS). May Mobility will showcase its autonomous vehicle technology at AutoMobili-D (AMD) during the media and technology days of the show on Sept. 13-14 in Hall D of Huntington Place.

In booth #231, show attendees will experience a display of May Mobility's vehicle and proprietary autonomy software, including its Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) technology. MPDM is trained to handle unique driving challenges even when a vehicle has never encountered a scenario before, allowing the vehicle to consistently make safe decisions and deliver a better driving experience for passengers. The company will also display its vehicle with partner Ann Arbor SPARK in booth #109.

Based in Ann Arbor, Mich., May Mobility partners with transit agencies, communities and businesses to make transit more sustainable, safe, accessible and equitable for everyone by building AV technology that works in the real world. With May Mobility's deployments spanning 11 cities, it has deployed more than 335,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date. The company is committed to improving its technology's safety, efficiency and rider satisfaction on the path to driverless commercial operations.

May Mobility representatives will be onsite and available for meetings with members of the media.

About May Mobility

May Mobility, established in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017, is building the world's best autonomy system. Its proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of its mission to help make cities safer, greener and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 335,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com .

