MAY RIVER CAPITAL CLOSES THIRD FUND WITH $500 MILLION IN COMMITMENTS

News provided by

May River Capital

11 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May River Capital LLC, a Chicago-based private equity investment firm, has raised its third fund, May River Capital Fund III, LP ("Fund III" or the "Fund"). Fund III closed on its hard cap of $500 million in limited partner commitments, exceeding the Fund's original target size. The Fund will continue May River Capital's focus on investing in high quality, lower middle-market industrial businesses with excellent management teams and the potential for significant growth and value enhancement.

The Fund received commitments from a well-respected group of limited partners, including endowments and foundations, insurance companies, fund-of-funds, family offices, wealth managers, and high-net-worth individuals. In addition to commitments from its limited partners, May River Capital's investment team, along with the firm's operating partner network, made significant capital commitments to the Fund.

Since its founding in 2012, May River Capital has raised more than $1.2 billion in committed capital and has invested in 11 platform companies, as well as completed 17 add-on acquisitions.

May River Capital commented, "We are thankful for the strong support we have received from such a well-respected group of investors. We look forward to continuing to partner with talented executives and high-caliber, industrial businesses throughout Fund III and beyond."

M2O Private Fund Advisors acted as placement agent and Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel.

ABOUT MAY RIVER CAPITAL

May River Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle-market, industrial growth companies. May River Capital invests in high-quality industrial growth businesses, including advanced manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution services. For more information, please visit www.mayrivercapital.com.

SOURCE May River Capital

