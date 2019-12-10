May River Capital Raises $300 Million For May River Fund II

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- May River Capital LLC, a Chicago-based private equity investment firm, has raised its sophomore fund, May River Capital Fund II, LP (" May River Fund II " or the " Fund "). Following a three-month fundraising process, the Fund held a single closing during which it accepted $300 million in limited partner subscriptions, which was the target size of the Fund. Demand for May River Fund II substantially exceeded its target size. The Fund will continue May River Capital's focus on investing in high quality, lower middle-market industrial businesses with excellent management teams and the potential for significant growth and value enhancement.

May River Capital received capital commitments from a well-respected group of limited partners, including university endowments, insurance companies, charitable foundations, fund-of-funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. May River Capital's founding partners, Chip Grace, Steve Griesemer and Dan Barlow, along with the firm's Executive Resource Group, made significant capital commitments to the Fund.

Since its founding in February 2012, May River Capital has closed and managed seven investment platforms as well as 10 add-on acquisitions. In 2019, the firm successfully completed two exits.

"We are thankful for the strong support of our investors and are excited to continue our strategy of investing in high-caliber, lower middle-market, industrial growth businesses," commented May River Capital partner Chip Grace.

"We are fortunate to have a skillful and dedicated team behind us and look forward to partnering with talented executives throughout Fund II," added May River Capital partner Dan Barlow.

Steve Griesemer, May River Capital partner, commented, "We are pleased with the reception we received from such a well-respected group of new and existing institutional investors and look forward to continuing those relationships."

M 2 O Private Fund Advisors acted as placement agent and Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal counsel.

