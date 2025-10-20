MAY ZHOU, Chairwoman of School Board of KL International School of Chongqing Bashu: A Decade of Dedication -- "A Responsive School for A Changing World"

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2015, KL International School of Chongqing Bashu (KLIS) was officially established, introducing authentic American education to Southwest China. Over the past decade, the school has grown into an important AP, SAT, PSAT, and ISEE testing center, earned Cognia accreditation—the world's largest education accreditation organization—and risen steadily in the Forbes China International Schools Ranking.

How was this remarkable success achieved step by step? On the occasion of the school's 10th anniversary, May Zhou, Chairwoman of the School Board, shared her reflections on this extraordinary journey.

A Journey Rooted in the Original Aspiration of Education

"Ten years ago, what we had in front of us was almost a blank canvas—just three students, a few passionate teachers, and one school building," May Zhou recalled vividly. The beginnings were humble, but the conviction was firm—to build a school that truly prepares children for a rapidly changing world.

"In Chinese culture, the number 'three' symbolizes infinity—'one gives birth to two, two gives birth to three, and three gives birth to all things,'" Zhou explained. "KLIS started with three students and has since expanded into infinite possibilities."

Today, the school has established a comprehensive K–12 American curriculum system, bringing together students from nearly 20 countries, and a diverse, professional team of educators. "The value of education is not determined by the size of its beginnings," Zhou emphasized, "but by how faithfully it follows its founding mission to create the future."

As a fully independent, nonprofit American international school, KLIS was founded with a clear mission—to serve the educational needs of foreign and overseas Chinese families living in Chongqing, while supporting the city's efforts to build a more international business environment. To date, KLIS has provided quality education to over 800 students from the United States, Korea, Canada, Japan, Germany, Brazil, and many other countries and regions.

Building the Core of Future-Oriented Education

With the canvas laid out, how should it be painted? For Zhou, the heart of education is always people—especially in today's world reshaped by artificial intelligence.

"Education is far more than the delivery of static knowledge; it's about developing students' abilities for rapid learning, interdisciplinary thinking, cross-cultural communication, and emotional well-being," she said. KLIS follows the U.S. Common Core State Standards across all K–12 grades, adhering to a Student First approach that combines whole-child education with personalized learning pathways.

At KLIS, educational philosophy is put into daily practice. The school now offers over 20 AP courses and multiple interdisciplinary projects. Teachers customize learning paths based on individual differences, helping each student uncover their potential and pursue their aspirations.

Aside from Chinese courses, instruction at KLIS is entirely in English, emphasizing the cultivation of critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills. "KLIS students should not only excel academically," Zhou noted, "but also develop logical reasoning, mental wellness, global competence, and lifelong learning abilities—these are the true foundations for the future."

Harvesting the Fruits of Forward-Thinking Education

"Over the past decade, there have certainly been challenges," Zhou reflected, "but what remains constant is the emotion and fulfillment that come from witnessing our students' growth and breakthroughs."

In recent years, KLIS students have continued to excel, powerfully demonstrating the school's educational philosophy in action. In the MAP testing, all grades scored above the global average in mathematics, and 9 out of 12 grades exceeded the English averages of native English-speaking countries. Students have also achieved outstanding results in international competitions, including the iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine Competition), the American Computer Science League, various mathematics contests, and the Asia Junior Golf Tour. Graduates have been admitted to top universities worldwide, such as University of California, Davis, University of Washington (Seattle), Purdue University, University of Toronto, McGill University, Yonsei University, Baylor University, and Imperial College London. In the 2025 Forbes China International School Rankings, KLIS ranked 34th nationwide for high schools and 29th for middle schools, both securing the top position in Chongqing.

"Standing at the new starting point of our 10th anniversary, the path ahead for KLIS is clearer than ever," Zhou concluded. "As education evolves in the era of AI, KLIS will continue to uphold its three core values—personalized learning, cross-cultural understanding, and global competence—while exploring the frontiers of education in theory and practice. We look forward to walking hand in hand with parents, students, teachers, and partners to create an even more exciting decade ahead."

