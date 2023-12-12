Maya Barsky, MD, MSCI Joins the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services as a Lead Physician

FARMINGTON, Conn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, one of the leading family building programs in the country, announced Dr. Maya Barsky, reproductive endocrinologist, has joined as Lead Physician and Assistant Professor in the Department of Ob/Gyn at UConn School of Medicine. "I am excited to connect with patients and to get to know their stories to help build families for anyone interested in fertility treatment, fertility preservation, or understanding their fertility potential," said Barsky. "I am very fortunate to be a part of such a respected and successful program as the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services." Dr. Barsky is available to connect with patients via telehealth appointments effective immediately, with in-person appointments beginning in January 2024.

Dr. Barsky's special interests include polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), reproductive surgery, diminished ovarian reserve, recurrent pregnancy loss, fertility preservation, and third-party reproduction. Dr. Barsky is board-certified in OB/GYN and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI). Prior to joining The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, she was part of a private fertility practice in Austin, TX for several years.

Dr. Barsky earned a competitive combined undergraduate and medical degree at Brown University, completed her OB/GYN residency at Baystate Medical Center/Tufts University and her REI Fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine. She has a Master of Science degree in Clinical Investigation, received Open Door Professional Training from Family Equality, and is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM). She has won numerous awards for her work and is active in research to help advance the field and improve reproductive care.

About The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services

The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services has grown to be one of the largest in the state and one of the most successful family building programs in the country, responsible for the births of over 18,000 babies. Started in 1984, the Center offers many advanced techniques to help patients achieve successful pregnancies and has offices in Farmington, Hartford, New London, Branford and Middlebury, CT as well as a new location soon to open in the greater Springfield, MA area. The Center is an academic affiliate of UConn School of Medicine. For more information about the Center, visit www.uconnfertility.com.

