Maya Comerota Joins Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi for the Own Your Future Challenge

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Visionary entrepreneur and intuitive guide, Maya Comerota, is teaming-up with Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi to help unlock over 1 million people's human potential in the upcoming Own Your Future Challenge!

Beginning May 11th, Tony, Dean and several highly recognizable speakers will be offering people around the world a free five day challenge/program to master their finances, get in control of their career, or shift their daily lives to look more like their dreams and less like future regrets.

In a statement to the media, Tony shares, "The world is shifting, you already know that but that also means the wealth and the economy is shifting. Some industries are falling apart while others are exponentially growing and the crazy part is, one of the fastest growing industries in the world right now doesn't even require inventory or a ton of money up front. You already have what you need to enter that industry but now you just need to learn from the best on the planet how to do it. Anyone who is unfulfilled or settling for less than they deserve needs to be at this challenge because it will show them how to take control of their happiness and economics so they aren't living a life less than what they want. If you don't own your economic future, someone else is going to. Do you want to be in control of what happens to you financially or do you want to leave it to someone else? This isn't for some people. This is for everyone."

With the addition of Maya, who has built multibillion dollar initiatives and seven figure companies in her corporate executive career, Dean shares his excitement stating, "What Maya has done in just a short amount of time after having her back up against the fall is astonishing. She proves that with dedication, perseverance and the right guidance, anything can happen. If you're searching to be someone you were born to be, she's your girl."

Maya added, "It is such an honor and a privilege to support Tony and Dean in their mission to transform over a million lives through this challenge, as Tony and Dean have impacted my life in such a profound way. If you want to create your own personal freedom, financially, emotionally, mentally, & physically, this is the way, and Tony and Dean are the best in the industry! I am also now thrilled to have transitioned into the booming self education industry and teaching people across the globe to transform their lives and turn their purpose into prosperity."

Register now for the free Own Your Future Challenge at http://www.Ownit82.com

For further information: ZTPR - [email protected]

SOURCE Maya Comerota