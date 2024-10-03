Maya Kaimal Melds Culinary Traditions with New Indian Style Chili Crisp

Maya Kaimal Launches New Product Celebrating the Tastiest Indian and Chinese Traditions Exclusively at Whole Foods Market through March 2025

RHINEBECK, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Kaimal, a pioneer in making Indian food accessible to Americans, is launching a new Indian style Chili Crisp, a unique condiment inspired by diverse flavor-boosting techniques from Asia. Debuting exclusively at select Whole Foods Market stores across the country, this innovative condiment builds on the rich heritage of Indo-Chinese culinary fusion to create a novel product in the beloved chili crisp category.

Maya Kaimal's New Indian Style Chili Crisp

The product brings together the traditional Indian spice-blooming technique known as tarka sizzling mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric in oil, with the shallots, garlic, and chilis popular in Chinese chili crisp to create an irresistibly delicious Pan-Asian mash-up with endless versatility.

"Our goal is to make it easy for consumers to enjoy bold, flavorful food without needing to spend hours in the kitchen. This flavor bomb of a chili crisp makes it even easier to transform everyday meals into extraordinary experiences," said founder Maya Kaimal. "I'm excited to be able to familiarize our audience with another aspect of Indian food and can't wait to see them put it over everything from dal to dumplings."

East meets East in this culinary fusion which highlights the historical confluence of Indian and Chinese culinary techniques, bringing this rich tradition to modern kitchens. Crafted with the highest quality ingredients with special care taken to release the essence of the spices in just the right way every time, each jar is packed with complex flavors that can transform any meal in seconds.

"Our Global Flavor set aims to bring elevated and heritage-inspired products to Whole Foods Market, connecting our customers to flavors from across the world," said Lizette Coello, Principal Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. "We are deeply inspired by brands like Maya Kaimal that make these flavors accessible and are excited to launch their uniquely South Asian chili crisp exclusively across select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide! The fusion of tarka oil and fried shallots, garlic, and chiles makes this crisp so aromatic. It has so much depth of flavor and has been my go-to for eggs, rice, and noodles. We can't wait to share this culinary delight with our customers and see how they use it!"

Maya Kaimal Chili Crisp is available at Whole Foods Markets nationwide in 5.5 oz glass jars for $13.99.

About Maya Kaimal Foods

Maya Kaimal Foods is a beloved kitchen-crafted food brand, known for building bold authentic Indian flavors to the table without the hassle. Ranked #1 in the category, Maya Kaimal simmer sauces paved the way for its growing line of products, including Vegetable Curry, Everyday Dal, Everyday Chana, and Basmati Rice. Founded in 2003 by Saveur magazine alum and Julia Child Award-winning cookbook author Maya Kaimal, the brand provides accessible, flavor-packed Indian cuisine at home, with clean, carefully sourced ingredients that capture the complex flavors of India with modern simplicity.

Find Maya Kaimal Foods at natural, specialty, and conventional stores nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Amazon, Costco, Sprouts, and more. For more information, visit www.mayakaimal.com or follow Maya Kaimal Foods on Instagram , Facebook , and Pinterest .

