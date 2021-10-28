Maya Labs and Answers, Etc. Announce Availability of Tier3 Self-Service Check Cashing Solution

a

social initiative technology company that provides self-serve financial services infrastructure for under-served communities in the U.S and abroad, and Answers, Etc., a top-tier financial services software provider, announced today the availability of Tier3's self-service check cashing solution on Maya's Smart ATM Platform. The new solution has been tested and successfully launched in Check Cashing USA , the premier financial institution for convenient financial services.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 "Answers, Etc. is excited about this new solution with Maya Labs, and our unique pilot with Check Cashing USA," said Tim Mackin, Director of Sales and Marketing atAnswers, Etc. "This new solution provides immense benefits to companies looking to reduce overhead costs and increase better customer service. This innovative technology solution is the future of financial services for underbanked communities."

Maya Labs provides branded and private label money service business solutions via a Self-Service Smart ATM. The Maya Smart ATM delivers financial service app's from best-in-class financial service providers, such as Answers, Etc. who are serving cash preferred communities. Maya allows customers to facilitate a variety of transaction types including cash-based money transfers, pay bills, cash checks, reload cell phones, and buy Bitcoin. Essentially, the Maya platform is an industrial grade smartphone that accepts and dispenses cash, enabling an infinite number of possibilities for customers, partners, developers and the communities they serve.

"As the demand for digital transformation continues to gain traction, there was no better time to join forces with Answers, Etc.'s Tier3 to create this self-service check cashing solution," said Chief Business Officer Peter Kelly, Maya Labs. "With visionary guidance and leadership from the Check Cashing USA team this solution is a win-win for both check cashing centers and for those who use their services."

The new solution between Maya Labs and Answer's, Etc. enables Check Cashing USA to increase the quality of customer care, shorten wait times, have the ability to expand its location footprint, optimize its resources, and alleviate the strain of maintaining staff during this labor shortage.

"Now, more than ever, the promise of self-service check cashing is needed, and we're excited to be a pioneer on behalf of the industry. We're very pleased with the initial results of this combined self-service check cashing solution," said Brian Socolow, COO, Check Cashing USA. "We feel this product will decrease customer wait times, allow us to expand our footprint, and reduce costs. A truly innovative product by two of the industry's leading financial organizations."

Maya To Present at the InFin Money Trends Conference

Peter Kelly, Chief Business Officer will also be presenting at the InFin Money Trends Conference slated for November 1-3, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Title: Maya Labs

Time: Monday, November 1, 2021 from 4:30 pm to 4:50 pm ET

Location: The Marriott Marquis, 901 Massachusetts Ave, NW

About Maya Labs

Maya is a social initiative technology company that provides branded and private label financial services infrastructure for under-served communities in the U.S and abroad. Maya provides fast, convenient, and low-cost financial services via a Platform as a Service model with a self-service kiosk that allows people to cash checks, pay virtually any bill via CheckFreePay in the US (e.g., utility), transfer money to 200,000 international pick-up locations via Sigue, buy Bitcoin via Digital Mint and purchase mobile airtime. The company supports all compliance and regulatory aspects of the service, offering retailers a complete turnkey solution to reduce operating costs and increase foot traffic. Visit www.maya.tech for more information.

About Answers, Etc.

Headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX, Answers, Etc. is dedicated to the demands of the financial services industry and has developed innovative financial services software solutions serving check cashing stores, lenders, financial institutions, grocery stores, and convenience stores for over 30 years. Today, with over 5000 teller stations currently in place across the US and Canada, Answers has become a leader in this competitive market and has grown to be among the largest suppliers of Check Cashing systems in North America.

The Tier3 Financial Services Platform serves as a point of sale for processing a vast variety of transactions including, check cashing, loans, prepaid debit, bitcoin, top ups, utility payments, wire transfers, and consumer facing online transactions, while maintaining compliance and providing a complete suite of corporate tools. Tier3, it's what's next.

About Check Cashing USA

Check Cashing USAis South Florida's premier financial institution for convenient financial services. The company offers great customer service with agents standing by to help everyday people with their payday loans, check cashing, bill payments, money transfers and other financial services. As one of South Florida's oldest money service businesses, they have serviced their customers for more than 30 years.

