Maya Labs Announces New Interactive Video Teller on the Smart ATM Which Offers Real Time Face to Face Video Interaction For Consumers

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Labs, a social initiative technology company that provides self-serve financial services infrastructure for under-served communities in the U.S and abroad, announced a new product, the Interactive Video Teller on its Smart ATMs.

This new product allows Maya Smart ATMs to become a virtual teller by using innovative video technology. The consumer can now see a live person on the screen to assist them with their banking needs. For consumers who are ESL or struggle to understand the requirements of conducting cash based transactions in the US, this real time enhancement demolishes those barriers and overall increases customer experience and loyalty.

"Our new interactive video teller technology allows licensed MSB providers to offer a high-touch experience without the high-touch costs that usually comes with it," said Chief Business Officer, Peter Kelly, Maya Labs. "

The Interactive Video Teller technology not only eases the challenges of facilitating cash based transactions within under-served communities, but allows businesses to increase margins, increase customer loyalty, get ahead of the labor crisis, and have the ability to expand their business in desirable agent locations faster and more affordably than ever before.

Maya To Present at the IMTC World Conference

Peter Kelly, Chief Business Officer will be presenting at the IMTC World Conference slated for November 16-19th, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

STATE OF DIGITAL: ORIGINATION

November 17, 2021 at 11 am ET

at Description: The panel will explore the state of digital in the sending markets with a high-level view of major trends

Moderator: Erick Schneider

About Maya Labs

Maya is a social initiative technology company that provides branded and private label financial services infrastructure for under-served communities in the U.S and abroad. Maya provides fast, convenient, and low-cost financial services via a Platform as a Service model with a self-service kiosk that allows people to cash checks, pay virtually any bill via CheckFreePay in the US (e.g., utility), transfer money to 200,000 international pick-up locations via Sigue, buy Bitcoin via Digital Mint and purchase mobile airtime. The company supports all compliance and regulatory aspects of the service, offering retailers a complete turnkey solution to reduce operating costs and increase foot traffic. Visit www.maya.tech for more information.

