MAYA ROMANOFF INTRODUCES THREE NEW CAPTIVATING COLLECTIONS

Inspired by the timeless beauty of floral patterns, Bouquet embodies the essence of spring with its delicate and intricate influence. Bouquet is meticulously hand-painted on a deeply embossed substrate, resulting in a stunning interplay of texture, color, and dimension. From subtle blossoms to bold botanical motifs, Bouquet invites you to immerse yourself in a garden of enchanting beauty.

Timantti™:

Meaning "diamond" in Finnish, Timantti captures the brilliance and sophistication of this precious gemstone in this durable wallcovering. Crafted with exquisite attention to detail, each coloration in the Timantti collection features an intricate geometric pattern that shimmers and shines. Elevate your space with the timeless allure of Timantti to add durability and luxury to any interior.

Natural Elements™:

Building upon the success of the original Natural Elements collection, Maya Romanoff is proud to introduce an expanded range of designs that celebrate the beauty of the natural world. From authentic wood grains to convincing stone and concrete, each wallcovering in this collection is a testament to the unparalleled beauty and diversity of nature. Whether you're drawn to the rustic charm of reclaimed wood or the modern elegance of concrete and stone, the Natural Elements collection offers endless possibilities for creating spaces that are as unique as they are captivating.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Spring 2024 collections, which embody the spirit of innovation, creativity, and beauty that defines Maya Romanoff," said Joyce Romanoff, CEO of Maya Romanoff. "With Bouquet, Timantti, and our expanded Natural Elements collection, we invite our customers to embark on a journey of exploration and discovery, where each wallcovering tells a story of craftsmanship, luxury, and artistry."

About Maya Romanoff

Maya Romanoff is the largest multi-disciplinary manufacturer of handcrafted wallcoverings in the United States. For over 55 years, our artisans have incorporated such materials as glass beads, gold leaf, seashells, and wood with pigments, dyes and more to create extraordinary surfacing materials.

Our wallcoverings are handcrafted in our Chicago studio and in many of our proprietary mills globally. Each product, whether made by hand or machine, is put through Maya Romanoff's rigorous standard for quality, beauty, and innovation, with a guiding mantra, "Make every wall beautiful".

In a crowning achievement of recognition, Maya Romanoff's iconic collections Flexi Mother of Pearl ™, Mother of Pearl Aphrodite ™, and Ajiro Fanfare ™ have been chosen to join the esteemed permanent collection of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in the Louvre Palace in Paris. This honor underscores the brand's enduring legacy as a trailblazer in the world of luxury interior design.

