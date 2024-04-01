Maya Romanoff's Exquisite Collections Find a Permanent Home in Paris at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs

Maya Romanoff announces its collections have been selected for the permanent collection of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs Post this

This momentous occasion marks a significant recognition of Maya Romanoff's 55 years of unparalleled craftsmanship, innovation, and artistic excellence in the realm of interior design. The Musee des Arts Décoratifs, renowned for its dedication to preserving and showcasing the finest examples of decorative arts, has carefully curated Maya Romanoff's collections to showcase the epitome of timeless elegance, sophistication, and sustainability.

Flexi Mother of Pearl: This collection represents a harmonious fusion of nature's beauty and cutting-edge design. Each tile is meticulously handcrafted using genuine, sustainably farmed Capiz shells, precisely arranged to create a stunning interplay of light, texture, and color. The Flexi Mother of Pearl collection captivates with its organic allure and opulent charm, elevating any interior space to a realm of refined luxury.

Mother of Pearl Aphrodite: Inspired by the luminous iridescence of the ocean's treasures, the Mother of Pearl collection exudes an ethereal allure that captivates the senses. Crafted with thorough attention to detail, each tile features exquisite, renewable Capiz shells artfully arranged to highlight the natural texture of the shell. This collection transforms walls into works of art, infusing spaces with a sense of enchantment and sophistication.

Ajiro Fanfare: Celebrating the classic designs of Art Deco, the Ajiro Fanfare collection pays homage to Jean-Michel Franck's straw marquetry of the 1930's. Each panel is intricately hand-inlaid with micro-thin, responsibly-harvested wood veneer, resulting in a mesmerizing fusion of texture and pattern. This collection adds a touch of refinement and serenity to any interior setting.

"We are deeply honored to have our Flexi Mother of Pearl, Mother of Pearl Aphrodite, and Ajiro Fanfare collections selected for inclusion in the permanent collection of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in the Louvre Palace," said Joyce Romanoff, CEO of Maya Romanoff. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable design and craftsmanship, and we are thrilled to see our creations showcased alongside the world's most esteemed decorative arts. Maya would be over the moon. As an artist and an innovator in the design world, this is the ultimate recognition."

Maya Romanoff's presence in the permanent collection of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs underscores the brand's enduring legacy as a trailblazer in the world of luxury interior design. With its innovative and original approach to materials, craftsmanship, and aesthetic, Maya Romanoff continues to redefine the possibilities of wallcoverings, inspiring awe and admiration in both designers and art enthusiasts worldwide.

About Maya Romanoff

Maya Romanoff is the largest multi-disciplinary manufacturer of handcrafted wallcoverings in the United States. For over 55 years, our artisans have methodically incorporated such materials as glass beads, gold leaf, seashells, and wood with pigments, dyes and more to create extraordinary surfacing materials.

Our wallcoverings are handcrafted in our Chicago studio and in many of our proprietary mills globally. Each product, whether handmade or by machine, is put through Maya Romanoff's rigorous standard for quality, beauty, and innovation, with a guiding mantra, "Make every wall beautiful".

