MayaData announces record growth in community adoption and revenues

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MayaData today announced mid-year 2020 results, including 419% growth in adoption of the CNCF project OpenEBS and the inclusion of the LitmusChaos project into the CNCF. Additionally, MayaData products including Kubera - with capabilities that include per workload back-ups - have delivered over 400% growth in sales during the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019.

Evan Powell, CEO, said: "In the first half of 2020 we doubled down on our community first, engineer to engineer approach to helping users adopt Kubernetes as a data layer. I'd like to thank all of our contributors and reference users, including teams at Comcast, the CNCF itself, Arista, Optoro, Bloomberg, and elsewhere. Their feedback has helped us build increasingly popular products and projects, and their word of mouth is why the projects and products we build are being so broadly adopted."

MayaData's mission is to deliver data agility via the use of Kubernetes as a data plane. The container attached storage pattern that MayaData helped to popularize delivers per workload, loosely coupled data management to workloads running on Kubernetes. This approach preserves the benefits of Kubernetes, including cost savings and freedom from cloud or storage vendor lock-in, by building upon Kubernetes itself.

Similarly, the LitmusChaos project that MayaData open-sourced and then contributed to the CNCF earlier in 2020, also runs on Kubernetes to deliver benefits to Kubernetes SREs. Using Litmus and LitmusCharts, users can validate workloads like Cassandra and Kafka, Kubernetes extensions including OpenEBS and others, and ensure the resilience of their underlying Kubernetes as well.

Thanks in part to the growth of OpenEBS and Litmus, MayaData has become a top 5 overall contributor to Cloud Native Computing Foundation projects.

The success of OpenEBS and LitmusChaos and the breadth of open source development efforts at MayaData have led to commercial success. Kubera, which MayaData launched in June, includes a per user tier that delivers per workload back-ups and other capabilities for as little as $49 per user. SaaS and on-premise versions of Kubera are available, including versions for much larger customers that are running in air-gapped environments. Reference customers of MayaData include Optoro, a leading SaaS provider, and Bloomberg, one of the largest users of Kubernetes in the financial industry.

Lastly, the release of OpenEBS 2.0 was announced by the leader of the OpenEBS community, MayaData co-founder and chief architect Kiran Mova, who said: "OpenEBS' microservices architecture and the ever-growing open source community of contributors have led to OpenEBS building an unmatched breadth of capabilities, including everything from small-footprint engines generally deployed on IoT devices to engines that can pool across cloud volumes and NVMe devices. As a preferred choice for Cassandra, Kafka, Elastic, MySQL and other workloads - OpenEBS continues to show it's flexibility and inherent resilience. A special thank you to our newest contributors and to those contributors who are moving ahead to become joint maintainers of OpenEBS itself."

OpenEBS reaching many milestones has led to it being designated as OpenEBS 2.0:

- The general availability of the three most popular data engines

- A new and extremely high-performance data engine - Mayastor - which is the first open-source Kubernetes container attached storage to be built for NVMe based systems - has reached its final pre-beta release and is now "feature complete"

- Improved support for NFS

- Enhanced back-up integration, including the support for the back-up of non replicated volumes, often called LocalPV

For a limited time, new commercial users of MayaData's Kubera will receive $100 in credits that can be spent on their Kubera subscription. Users can register here for a free Basic or enhanced Standard tier: https://account.mayadata.io/signup

About MayaData

MayaData delivers data agility. MayaData is one of the top contributors to CNCF projects overall, leading the open-source charge for data on Kubernetes across several projects with large & healthy communities. MayaData sponsors two CNCF projects, OpenEBS – the #1 open-source container attached storage solution – and Litmus – the #1 Kubernetes native chaos engineering project. MayaData recently introduced Kubera, which enables teams to deploy and operate stateful workloads on any Kubernetes deployment efficiently. Some of the well-known users of MayaData products include CNCF, Bloomberg, Comcast, Arista, Orange, Intuit, and others. MayaData investors include Insight Partners, AME Cloud Ventures, Nexus Partners and Eight Roads.

