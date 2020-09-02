MAYAMAR Launches an Exciting New Collection of Modern and Chic Jewelry & Accessories to Empower Women and Capture the Spirit of Never-Ending Summer

With the summer coming to a close, MAYAMAR decided now was the perfect time to launch its exciting new collection, just in time for new fashion trends debuting in the fall season, but meant to capture and hold on to the fleeting feeling of summer all year-round.

The MAYAMAR collection is defined by unique must-have pieces that can be worn on any occasion. It is the perfect balance between street chic and edgy elegance. MAYAMAR is trendy yet classic, rare yet wearable, and spreads only good vibes. Maya has spent years living by the ocean, exploring new shores, finding new beaches and immersing herself in her own never-ending summer.

MAYAMAR is born of a seaside lifestyle: accessories for the confident modern woman with a strong taste for summer. Its name derives from – Maya, the creative force behind the brand and the MAYAMAR company. And Mar - the Spanish term for "sea." It is a brand that empowers women, makes them feel good, and spreads a positive influence. MAYAMAR is a vision for a certain woman who knows who she is, what she wants, and where she is going next.

All MAYAMAR jewelry pieces are hand-crafted in Mexico and are 18k Gold-Plated. The collection includes unique necklaces, chokers, earrings, bracelets and other accessories that complement a confident woman's personal style. MAYAMAR is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

