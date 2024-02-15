Mayawell Offers Consumers 'Bebidas for Dias' with the Release of Prebiotic Sodas in Four-Packs

Mayawell

15 Feb, 2024, 14:08 ET

Company Expands Retail Footprint Hitting Shelves in All The Fresh Market Locations

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayawell, proudly standing as the sole Mexican-owned better-for-you soda in the market, is taking a bold step to diversify its product offerings and fortify its retail presence with the introduction of prebiotic sodas in four packs. These new four packs are now available at The Fresh Market's 161 retail locations in Strawberry Ginger, Pineapple Mango, and Raspberry Cucumber varieties. 

This strategic move enhances Mayawell's diverse product line and makes its unique prebiotic sodas more accessible to consumers seeking a flavorful and health-conscious beverage option. With the addition of four packs, Mayawell can ensure its products are affordably priced for consumers in search of 'bebidas for dias,' allowing them to easily stock their fridge with its prebiotic goodness.

"Our expansion into The Fresh Market's 161 retail locations is a significant stride in our mission to redefine the better-for-you soda experience," remarked Oliver Shuttlesworth, Co-Founder of Mayawell. "Renowned for its commitment to providing premium and health-conscious products that align with the discerning preferences of its customers, The Fresh Market is an ideal partner for us. We take great pride in delivering convenient, refreshing, and affordable gut-healthy, low glycemic sodas to The Fresh Market's clientele, contributing to their health goals without compromise, but rather improvement."

As the first "better-for-you" soda whose sweetening agent also doubles as a prebiotic, each flavor of Mayawell features the brand's proprietary Organic Agave Prebiotic with functional ingredients. Each can contains five grams of prebiotic fiber, less than 40 calories, and only four grams of sugar. These offerings showcase the brand's dedication to delivering a refreshing and gut-healthy soda experience without compromise.

The new four packs will be available at The Fresh Market for an SRP of $9.99, a value of less than $2.50 per can. Mayawell's prebiotic sodas can also be purchased on Amazon, and at select natural food stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Foxtrot, and Central Market. For more information about Mayawell, please visit www.drinkmayawell.com.

About Mayawell: 

As the first Mexican-owned prebiotic soda on the market, Mayawell is a Mexican-born, Austin-based company co-founded by Vicente Reyes and Oliver Shuttlesworth. Mayawell's better-for-you beverages feature functional ingredients and the brand's proprietary Active Agave(TM) inulin, which doubles as a prebiotic and low glycemic sweetener to deliver a good gut feeling. For more information, visit www.drinkmayawell.com.

Media Contact:
T-Aira Jelks
HYPH PR
[email protected]
310.694.0895

