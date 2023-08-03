Maybacks Global Entertainment Signs 5 Year Ad Share Agreement with Didja Inc.

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AHRO) subsidiary Maybacks Global Entertainment has signed an agreement with Didja, Inc., also known as LOCALBTV https://www.didjatv.com/ to provide content from one of Maybacks thirteen networks in exchange for a revenue share agreement based on monthly impressions across the spectrum of Didja's local TV platform. Didja currently covers NYC, Southern Cal, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Philadelphia. Didja is a very fast-growing local programming network. Didja's LocalBTV cloud-platform & apps are designed to serve local broadcast TV viewers and grow revenues for broadcasters.

Chris Giordano President of Authentic Holdings exclaimed, "This is a watershed agreement for both parties. We are providing our much sought-after content and LOCALBTV is providing a large platform in major markets which will lead to substantial revenue. Our content which is currently featured on Streaming Pulse, ROKU $ROKU and Direct TV $DTV will now be featured in major local markets as a result of our agreement expanding the footprint for our content exponentially. The revenue stream created through this relationship will be based on LOCALBTV's monthly impressions, which are currently running at 120,000,000 per month. The revenue generated would be the result of the 120,000,000 impressions divided by the CPM divisor of 1000 multiplied by $20.00, which is our ad rate now since we have grown to 44 channels from 21 in just a few short months. Didja is expecting to grow their footprint aggressively for the foreseeable future into other major markets. As they grow so do their impressions, which has a direct bearing on our revenue model. So, their growth in impressions will elevate our revenue stream, which is projected to be as much as $2.5 million over the next 12 months with the potential to grow substantially over the life of the contract.

We are very encouraged by this relationship since this agreement is for just one of our thirteen networks and as we expand the relationship it could include other networks we own. The revenue generated from this relationship will initially be reported on a monthly basis via our social media platform at X for continuing our philosophy of transparency and informing our shareholders of our progress. We expect the first report out by the end of August.

Maybacks is also in late-stage discussions with a major media buying agency to sell them somewhere between 60-80% of our advertising inventory for as much as $1,000,000. We are extremely encouraged by the reception we are receiving from advertisers, media buying services and aggregators. Maybacks is becoming a hyper-growth company and we foresee a CAGR of 40% for the next several years as we deploy a very well-thought-out strategic business plan. We are delighted with Maybacks and its management, their execution of a well-detailed revenue model which is now helping deliver a tremendous ROI for Authentic Holdings shareholders. We believe that Maybacks will bring tremendous profitability to the company and Maybacks itself will be cash flow positive in August.

We look forward to keeping our shareholders apprised of the particularly important developments in our other subsidiaries in the not-too-distant future.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Authentic Holdings, Inc., its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's financing being adequate for the Company to place its products in retail stores, execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Authentic Holdings Inc., to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Authentic Holdings, Inc., future revenues, financial performance, or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Authentic Holdings, Inc., filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

