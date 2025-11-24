A playful twist on the classic holiday romance that spotlights Maybelline's cult-favorite Instant Eraser Concealer

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the number one makeup brand in the world, is kicking off the holiday season with the debut of "Maybe This Christmas," a new five-part microdrama starring the beloved duo Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan who captured hearts in one of last year's most iconic festive films. The series taps into the rising cultural momentum of microdramas and the timeless appeal of seasonal storytelling.

Maybelline Reunites Lacey Chabert & Dustin Milligan in New 5-Part Microdrama: "Maybe This Christmas"

Reuniting the fan-favorite co-stars, "Maybe This Christmas" delivers a playful twist on holiday romance while spotlighting Maybelline's award-winning Instant Eraser as the ultimate "holy grail" product. Spanning over five cinematic episodes, the microdrama follows two neighbors whose budding flirtation across their NYC windows takes an unexpected turn. What begins as a cozy winter love story quickly unravels into a mystery about love, illusion, and what we choose to conceal, leaving viewers wondering if Lacey is hiding more than just dark circles under her eyes.

"This holiday season, we're excited to bring a fresh, dynamic storytelling approach to life with 'Maybe This Christmas,'" said Yasmin Dastmalchi, President of Maybelline U.S. "By naturally incorporating Instant Eraser Concealer into the micro-drama series, we're able to elevate a product that's been a true staple for our consumers in a way that feels playful and creatively-driven. This project reflects how we continue to evolve as a brand – leaning into the joy and spirit of the season while showing up in moments that shape culture and deepen connection with our community."

"There's something so magical about holiday storytelling, and getting to reunite with Dustin to bring this microdrama to life was incredibly special," said Lacey Chabert. "'Maybe This Christmas' is the perfect bite-size escape for the season. I'm excited Maybelline approached this campaign with so much creativity and I can't wait for everyone to watch the story unfold."

Created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds' entertainment company, Maximum Effort, "Maybe This Christmas" highlights the brand's viral multi-use Instant Eraser Concealer – celebrated for its brightening coverage, creamy hydrating texture, and effortless blendability. With buildable medium-to-full coverage and a natural, skin-like finish, the formula offers up to 12 hours of comfortable wear. It's crease-resistant, non-comedogenic, and suitable for a wide range of skin types.

To watch the 'Maybe This Christmas' trailer and the full microdrama series, subscribe to Maybelline's YouTube and follow on TikTok . 'Maybe This Christmas' will also debut on ReelShort on December 2.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all.

In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether

About Maximum Effort:

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content, and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public. Producers of the Deadpool films, Free Guy, The Adam Project, and Welcome to Wrexham.

