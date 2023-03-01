Mayday Health Blankets Austin, Amarillo, and Dallas-Fort Worth with Mobile Billboards to Promote Abortion Pill Access

Nonprofit's education campaign aims to clear up confusion in anticipation of Amarillo Judge's Decision

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mayday.Health , a 501(c)(3) education nonprofit whose mission is to share information about how to access safe abortion pills regardless of location, launched a national campaign to educate pregnant people everywhere that they can still access abortion pills in all 50 states.

In anticipation of a looming court decision by an Amarillo judge that could restrict access to abortion pills around the country, Mayday has hired drivers to roam in densely populated areas of more than a dozen cities in which abortion access is currently banned or restricted. Messages include: "Pregnant? You Still Have a Choice," and "Abortion Pills Delivered to Your Door: Learn More at Mayday.Health" as well as messages in Spanish.

Mobile billboards will be roaming Austin, Amarillo, and Dallas Fort Worth from Wednesday, March 1 through Sunday, March 5.

In January, Mayday welcomed Oregon-based OB-GYN Dr. Jennifer Lincoln as executive director and president. After the fall of Roe, she created the site ThreeforFreedom to share resources for mail-order birth control, emergency contraception, and medication abortion pills in all 50 states. The site is now part of Mayday.Health. Dr. Lincoln is the #1 most-followed OB-GYN on social media.

The FDA has found that medication abortion is a safe and highly effective method of pregnancy termination. When taken, medication abortion successfully terminates the pregnancy 99.6% of the time, with a 0.4% risk of major complications, and an associated mortality rate of less than 0.001 percent (0.00064%).

"As the public awaits a ruling from a judge in Texas who is clearly trying to score political points, millions of pregnant people are left confused and lacking access to this essential medicine," said Dr. Lincoln. "In many states, abortion clinics are extremely difficult to find, or have disappeared altogether. It's our responsibility as healthcare leaders and educators to inform all Americans that abortion pills are still accessible, no matter where you live."

Cities with mobile billboards

Frankfort and Louisville, Kentucky

and Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana

and Charleston, West Virginia

Jefferson City and St. Louis, Missouri

and Madison, Wisconsin

Nashville, Tennessee

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Pierre, South Dakota

Augusta and Savannah, Georgia

and Montgomery, Alabama

Little Rock, Arkansas

Boise, Idaho

Jackson, Mississippi

Austin and Dallas, Texas

"The legal battles around removing access to abortion in various state courts are a huge obstacle, but the misinformation issue is an even thornier one. Increasingly, we've seen firsthand that 'abortion crisis centers' – or fake abortion clinics – are intentionally spreading misinformation. It's part of the plan by those who wish to stomp on reproductive rights to make it difficult to find these resources, and we have to step in to do everything we can to fight lies with truth, misinformation with education," said Mayday co-founder Olivia Raisner.

About Mayday

Mayday is a 501(c)(3) health education nonprofit that believes in access to reproductive healthcare regardless of location. Mayday does not sell, handle, or benefit from abortion pills and is not affiliated with online providers—nor does Mayday provide medical or legal advice. Mayday does not track any personally-identifying information on its website, mayday.health . You can follow Mayday on Instagram and Twitter . You can follow Dr. Lincoln on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , and Twitter .

