Mayday Health Opens Abortion Pop-Up Store In Texas Town

Nonprofit's education campaign encourages everyone to share crucial abortion pill access resources one year since Americans lost their constitutional right to abortion

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mayday.Health , a 501(c)(3) education nonprofit whose mission is to share information about how to access safe abortion pills regardless of location, opened a pop-up abortion information store in Bastrop, Texas, 30 miles southeast of Austin.

Mayday.Health launched one year ago on June 24, 2022 – the day that millions of Americans lost the constitutional right to abortion. The nonprofit has continued to lead bold educational actions and digital advertising campaigns that empower people to make informed reproductive healthcare choices, no matter their zip code. Less than 48 hours after its launch, tens of millions of people had consumed its content, proving the desperate need for clear, evidence-based resources that cut through the noise.

The pop-up information store will be up all day on June 23-24, and will be covered in posters and QR codes for in-person visitors to access birth control, emergency contraception, and abortion pills wherever they reside. People can also visit abortionstoreinabox.com , which will direct people to a landing page where they can download these posters and apply them in their own home town or campus. Poster messages include: "Pregnant? You Still Have a Choice," and "Abortion at home, in any state." The goal is to show people that they can use Mayday's messaging and free speech to become an abortion "store" in any zip code. Flyers and tape are all that they need.

Mayday currently receives well over 30,000 website visitors daily, with thousands of visitors clicking links for additional resources, including the European nonprofit AidAccess and free, anonymous healthcare, legal, and digital privacy resources. Mayday has received over 45,000,000 views on social media, including expert-vetted infographics, educational Twitter threads, Instagram posts, videos, and other multimedia.

The FDA has found that medication abortion is a safe and highly effective method of pregnancy termination. When taken, medication abortion successfully terminates the pregnancy 99.6% of the time, with a 0.4% risk of major complications, and an associated mortality rate of less than 0.001 percent (0.00064%).

"Since the fall of Roe, millions of pregnant people have been left without access to the abortion care they need and live in fear about accessing abortion pills online. Mayday is here to provide simple, clear information on how people can still get the abortions they need in a safe, secure way – in all 50 states," said board-certified OB GYN Dr. Jennifer Lincoln, Mayday Executive Director. "When Roe vs. Wade fell, only one in 10 Americans knew that abortion pills were safe and accessible. Fighting misinformation is as or more important as fighting the laws themselves. Regardless of what any judge in any state does, Mayday will never stop spreading the message that abortion pills are safe and accessible, no matter where you live."

"We joined together one year ago in order to organize a one-stop-shop for clear, science-backed information, since we saw how desperate that need was," said Mayday co-founder Olivia Raisner. Every time a new abortion ban is signed into law, it only inspires us to work even harder to continue to spread the message that abortion care is healthcare, it's a human right, and it is not location-dependent."

About Mayday

Mayday is a 501(c)(3) health education nonprofit that believes in access to reproductive healthcare regardless of location. Mayday does not sell, handle, or benefit from abortion pills and is not affiliated with online providers—nor does Mayday provide medical or legal advice. Mayday does not track any personally-identifying information on its website, mayday.health . You can follow Mayday on Instagram and Twitter . You can follow Dr. Lincoln on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , and Twitter .

