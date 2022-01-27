Mayer Brown adds litigator to expanding Salt Lake City office

CHICAGO and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its quick expansion in Salt Lake City, Mayer Brown announced today it has added experienced attorney Mark Hindley as a partner in the firm's Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark to our Salt Lake City office as we expand our capabilities," said Mayer Brown chair Jon Van Gorp. "When we decided to open an office in Salt Lake City, we knew we wanted to offer our clients a full range of legal services. As the area's tech companies mature, we're well equipped to offer expert counsel on the increasingly challenging legal issues they face."

Mr. Hindley's practice focuses on complex commercial disputes. He has represented clients in a variety of cases, including contracts; securities and corporate fraud; trademarks, trade dress, and unfair competition; land-use; mass tort; and natural resources. He has significant experience in both federal and state district courts and has argued before various appellate courts.

"I'm thrilled to join Mayer Brown and I look forward to helping build the Salt Lake City office," said Mr. Hindley. "Mayer Brown has demonstrated its commitment to the Utah market and I'm delighted to join such a truly collaborative and global law firm."

About Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world's leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. With extensive reach across four continents, we are the only integrated law firm in the world with approximately 200 lawyers in each of the world's three largest financial centers—New York, London and Hong Kong—the backbone of the global economy. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry. Our diverse teams of lawyers are recognized by our clients as strategic partners with deep commercial instincts and a commitment to creatively anticipating their needs and delivering excellence in everything we do. Our "one-firm" culture—seamless and integrated across all practices and regions—ensures that our clients receive the best of our knowledge and experience.

SOURCE Mayer Brown