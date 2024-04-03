Mayer Brown and The Watson Institute at Brown University Host Second Annual Digital Trust Summit to Convene CEO and Board Members to Discuss AI Governance Solutions

Mayer Brown's Global Data Innovation Leader Dominique Shelton Leipzig was joined by Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Jack Reed (D-RI) and other leaders in actionable conversations on building trust in the digital age

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28, 2024, corporate and government leaders gathered to discuss the critical need for trustworthy frameworks for building and deploying AI and other emerging technologies at the second annual Digital Trust Summit . The Summit was co-hosted by the Watson Institute at Brown University, The Conference Board, Nasdaq, Bank of America and Mayer Brown, and sponsored by Ankura, Further, Crowdstrike, Exterro and BPM.

Founded and chaired by Brown alum and top privacy, artificial intelligence, and data lawyer, Dominique Shelton Leipzig , who leads the Global Data Innovation team at Mayer Brown, the private, invite-only, full-day event convened more than 100 CEOs, board members, general counsel and lawmakers at Brown University to engage in solutions-oriented discussions exploring how data ethics and responsible AI governance can supercharge digital innovation.

"As the adoption of AI and emerging technologies continues at such a rapid pace, conversations surrounding how to build and deploy these technologies safely and ethically need to be top of mind and constantly evolving among corporate and government leaders globally," said Dominique Shelton Leipzig, Cybersecurity and Data Privacy at Mayer Brown, and founder of the Digital Trust Summit. "I founded the Digital Trust Summit to create a forum for CEOs, board members and lawmakers to collaborate on solutions for establishing trust among shareholders and stakeholders in our increasingly data-driven world, as the stakes are higher than ever and there's a need for immediate action. Through informed decision-making and ongoing dialogue, the Digital Trust Summit helps to shape a future where innovation and ethics coexist, ensuring trust in the digital landscape."

Speakers included:

Brian Moynihan , Chair of the Board and CEO, Bank of America





, Chair of the Board and CEO, Bank of America Dominique Shelton Leipzig, leader of the Global Data Innovation and Ad Tech Privacy & Data Management groups, Mayer Brown





Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)





(D-MN) Senator Jack Reed (D-RI)





(D-RI) Dr. Amandeep Gill , United Nations Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology





, United Nations Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Dr. Lori Esposito Murray , President of the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board





, President of the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board Christina Paxson , President, Brown University





, President, Kemba Eneas Walden , Former Acting National Cyber Director





, Former Acting National Cyber Director Robin Washington , Board Member for Alphabet Inc., Salesforce, and Honeywell





, Board Member for Alphabet Inc., Salesforce, and Honeywell Vilas Dhar, President and Trustee of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation and Member, UN High-Level Advisory Body on AI

Topics discussed at this year's Digital Trust Summit include actionable solutions CEOs and boards can implement to ensure the responsible and safe deployment of these technologies, and buy-in from stakeholders; the business opportunities and risks posed by AI and emerging technologies that need to be assessed; how leaders can anticipate, address, and implement a culture that promotes responsible data stewardship; and the current and future regulatory landscape in the US and globally.

Select participants shared their key takeaways:

U.S. Senator Jack Reed: "The Digital Trust Summit provided an opportunity for business leaders and policy makers to discuss the impacts that new technologies and strong cybersecurity standards may have on our society, economy, and government. I'm grateful for the Watson Institute at Brown University for bringing together experts, analysts, and many others to take a deep dive into what the future of AI and other key technological advancements might look like."

Dr. Amandeep Gill, United Nations Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology: "There is growing consensus at the United Nations on the importance of AI governance to manage its risks and maximize opportunities for all humanity. Private sector support will be crucial to effective international governance of AI and to build capacity for benefit sharing. We encourage Boards and CEOs to commit to a future where AI acts as a force for good, enhancing lives globally in an equitable and safe way."

Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and CEO of Bank of America: "Building and strengthening trust in the current digital age is critical. As Artificial Intelligence continues to offer great capabilities, we must ensure we use it effectively. Our online virtual assistant, Erica, the first of its kind, AI-driven, helps clients with their full financial picture, such as checking their balances, making payments and redeeming rewards, among others. We continue to invest in the digital space to deliver for our clients and our businesses."

Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board: "AI's rapid acceleration has heightened the urgency around how to ensure responsible AI adoption– a challenge that demands bold, collaborative leadership from the United States' business and policy communities. Our studies show that the transformational technology developments and the need to ensure trust as the landscape evolves, are at the forefront of issues for CEOs and board members."

Jesus Mantas, Global Managing Partner, Business Transformation Services for IBM Consulting: "Executives need to see AI as a leadership journey, not just a technology journey. Boards have an important role to play in helping business leaders navigate this pivotal moment with generative AI, prioritizing governance to drive trust with all key stakeholders."

Peter Gleason, President and CEO of NACD: "NACD's research confirms that directors are prioritizing transformation and emerging technologies as top priorities. We are committed to helping directors lead, navigate uncertainty and achieve long-term value for their company's stakeholders through an understanding of strategic digital innovation."

Vilas Dhar, President of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation: "This isn't a conversation limited to AI; our decisions will shape fundamental approaches to stakeholder value, social responsibility, and visionary leadership in an AI-enabled future. Boards and CEOs are responsible for guiding the ethical implementation of AI - with commitments to transparency and continuous improvement - as they consider critical outcomes for their staff, shareholders, and communities."

Lara Abrash, Chair, Deloitte US: "The importance of trust cannot be overstated. GenAI is at the top of every board agenda, and it is critical we continue to have transparent, open, and educational conversations about the challenges and opportunities it brings. Harnessing the power of human intuition and machine precision with fairness, responsibility, and empathy as our guideposts is step one in ensuring those who come after us say we got it right."

Jon Van Gorp, Chair, Mayer Brown: "As consumers of AI, we must confront and resolve the legal, technical, and ethical concerns that AI poses. The Digital Trust Summit is helping us do that, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity and data privacy, which is of paramount importance to our firm and clients. Ongoing dialogue in this space is crucial for international businesses that are increasingly balancing how to prioritize optimizing data access while maximizing data security."

The discussion around digital trust is an ongoing one as new developments and solutions emerge. As such, the Summit organizers announced the third annual Digital Trust Summit is scheduled for March 28, 2025 at Brown University.

