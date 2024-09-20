MAYER BROWN NAMED "AMERICAS LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR" BY GLOBALCAPITAL

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown has been named "Americas Law Firm of the Year (Overall)" at GlobalCapital's 2024 Global Derivatives Awards: Americas. The awards honor innovation, growth and work that improve the derivatives industry.

This is the third year in a row that Mayer Brown has won this award and the fifth time in seven years. The awards highlight Mayer Brown's work on behalf of clients in the US and Canada.

Ed Parker, global head of the firm's derivatives and structured products practice said, "This is an honor for our firm and we deeply appreciate the trust our clients put in us. We thank GlobalCapital for recognizing our work."

GlobalCapital is a principal news, opinion and data service for people and institutions in the international capital markets.

Mayer Brown is one of the only firms with a leading Derivatives and Structured Products practice in the US, Europe and Hong Kong. The firm is ranked by Chambers Global for Capital Markets: Structured Finance, Securitisation & Derivatives (Global-wide: Multi-Jurisdictional); Chambers UK for Capital Markets: Derivatives (London); Chambers USA for Capital Markets: Derivatives (Nationwide) and Capital Markets: Structured Products (Nationwide); IFLR1000 for Capital Markets: Derivatives (US); and The Legal 500 US for Structured Finance: Derivatives & Structured Products, as well as Tax: Financial Products.

Mayer Brown is a leading international law firm, positioned to represent the world's major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

