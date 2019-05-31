Mayer Brown Named Americas Law Firm of the Year by GlobalCapital at 2019 Americas Derivatives Awards

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced today that it has been named "Americas Law Firm of The Year – Overall" at GlobalCapital's 2019 Americas Derivatives Awards. In addition to winning the highest distinction at the awards, the firm was also shortlisted in the "US Law Firm of the Year – Regulatory" and "US Law Firm of the Year – Transactions" categories.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that the firm has won a "US Law Firm of the Year" category award, and the second consecutive year that Mayer Brown has won the "Overall" category.

GlobalCapital highlighted the firm's work in the derivatives and structured products markets. Edmund Parker, the global head of the Derivatives and Structured Products practice at Mayer Brown, said, "It's an honor to be recognized for our work by GlobalCapital in the Americas for the second year in a row. We believe this recognition reflects our integrated approach to helping clients across geographies and practices, and the recent growth of the practice."

GlobalCapital is a leading news, opinion and data service for people and institutions using and working in the international capital markets. Over the last three decades, it has built a reputation of providing clearly-voiced, lively coverage of key markets based on the comments of those who work in them, together with a wealth of transaction data and archive material.

