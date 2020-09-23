Mayer Brown Named "European Law Firm of the Year - Transactions" at GlobalCapital 2020 Global Derivatives Awards

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown is pleased to have been named "European Law Firm of the Year – Transactions" at the 2020 Global Derivatives Awards hosted by GlobalCapital. The awards honour the firms, services and products that strengthen, grow and change global derivatives markets.

GlobalCapital highlighted the firm's work in structuring innovative solutions for clients, as well as its considerable transaction volume and the firm's strength across its European offices.

Ed Parker, global head of the Derivatives and Structured Products practice at Mayer Brown, said, "We are very grateful to receive this award and thank GlobalCapital for its continued recognition."

The firm has been awarded GlobalCapital's "Global Law Firm of the Year (Overall)" award in 2019. Earlier this year, Mayer Brown was named "US Law Firm of the Year – Transactions" at GlobalCapital's 2020 Americas Derivatives Awards, and was named "Americas Law Firm of the Year (Overall)" in 2019.

The winners of the Global Derivatives Awards 2020 were judged by nominees' innovations in product and service, commitments to new markets, improvements in efficiency, liquidity and market stability, as well as client guidance.

GlobalCapital is a leading news, opinion and data service for people and institutions using and working in the international capital markets. Over the last three decades, it has built a reputation of providing clearly-voiced, lively coverage of key markets based on the comments of those who work in them, together with a wealth of transaction data and archive material.

Mayer Brown is one of the only firms with a leading Derivatives & Structured Products practice in New York, London, continental Europe (in particular, Germany), and Hong Kong. The practice is recognised by Chambers Global for Capital Markets: Structured Finance, Securitisation & Derivatives (Global); Chambers UK for Capital Markets: Derivatives (London firms); Chambers USA for Capital Markets: Derivatives (Nationwide); IFLR1000 for Capital Markets: Derivatives (United Kingdom and United States); the Legal 500 UK (London firms) for Derivatives (including Commodities); and the Legal 500 US for Structured Finance: Derivatives & Structured Products and Tax: Financial Products.

SOURCE Mayer Brown