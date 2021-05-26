Mayer Brown Named "US Law Firm of the Year - Transactions" by GlobalCapital

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Mayer Brown is pleased to announce that it was named "US Law Firm of the Year – Transactions" at GlobalCapital's 2021 Americas Derivatives Awards. The award honors the firms, services and products that move the global derivatives markets forward.

GlobalCapital highlighted the firm's inventive derivatives structuring and transactional work on behalf of clients.

Ed Parker, global head of the derivatives and structured products practice at Mayer Brown said, "We truly appreciate GlobalCapital's recognition and thank our clients for their faith in our team."

The firm has previously been named GlobalCapital's "European Law Firm of the Year – Transactions" in 2020, "Global Law Firm of the Year (Overall)" in 2019, and "Americas Law Firm of the Year (Overall)" in 2019 and 2018.

GlobalCapital is a leading news, opinion and data service for people and institutions using and working in the international capital markets. Over the last three decades, it has built a reputation of providing clearly-voiced, lively coverage of key markets based on the comments of those who work in them, together with a wealth of transaction data and archive material.

Mayer Brown is one of the only firms with a leading derivatives and structured products practice in London, New York and continental Europe (in particular, Germany), and Hong Kong. We are ranked by Chambers Global for Capital Markets: Structured Finance, Securitisation & Derivatives (Global-wide); Chambers UK for Capital Markets: Derivatives (London firms); Chambers USA for Capital Markets: Derivatives (Nationwide) and Capital Markets: Structured Products (Nationwide); IFLR1000 for Capital markets: Derivatives (United States); and The Legal 500 US for Structured finance: Derivatives & structured products and Tax: Financial products.

