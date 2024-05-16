Mayer Brown partner Matt Bisanz receives Outstanding Contribution to Regulatory Reform award from IFLR

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced that Matt Bisanz, a partner in the firm's Banking & Finance practice, has been recognized with the "Outstanding Contribution to Regulatory Reform" award from International Financial Law Review.

"I thank IFLR for recognizing me," said Matt. "I've spent my career working on behalf of the financial services industry to help enact reasonable regulations that protect the US financial system but also keep our financial institutions competitive internationally."

Matt has led the banking sector in obtaining regulatory recognition of certain types of credit risk transfer trades. Through these transactions, investors take on credit risk from banks, while the banks retain ownership of the underlying loans and customer relationships. This enables banks to increase their lending capacity, manage market risk, and reduce concentration risk to certain asset classes. Matt's insightful approach to structuring these transactions, and more broadly, his contributions across asset classes and funding solutions, has resulted in the Federal Reserve issuing five public approval letters to the firm's clients, three under Matt's name. Matt has also worked closely with industry groups on the Basel Endgame proposals, advising on comment letters and other matters.

This annual award recognizes an individual for his/her impact and contribution to the development of financial market frameworks. Past winners include some of the leading financial services professionals in the US.

"Matt truly deserves this honor because of his fine work on behalf of clients and the financial services industry," said Jeffrey Taft, co-leader of Mayer Brown's Financial Services team. "We congratulate him for receiving this award."

