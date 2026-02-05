Mayfair Submits Fenn-Gib Gold Project Notice of Project Status

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (NYSE American: MINE; TSX-V: MFG) is pleased to announce it has formally submitted a Notice of Project Status ("NPS") for its 100%-owned Fenn-Gib Gold Project (the "Project"), located in the Timmins mining district of northeastern Ontario.

The NPS submission represents a meaningful milestone in the continued advancement of the Project. The submission of the NPS formally registers the Fenn-Gib Gold Project with the Province of Ontario and notifies the Ministry of Energy and Mines ("MEM") that the Company intends to advance the Project to become a "mine in production" as defined in the Ontario Mining Act. With the submission of the NPS, the Company will continue to advance the technical studies, consultation processes, and permitting and approvals processes required to support planned future development.

This milestone is underscored by the Company's ongoing dedication to meaningful engagement with the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, a local First Nation rightsholder within the Treaty 9 area, as well as with other regional Indigenous and local communities and stakeholders as the Project continues to advance. Advancing the Project reflects the Company's proactive approach to regulatory compliance and supports continued derisking through environmental, technical and socioeconomic work that will underpin future construction and operating approvals.

"Submitting the Notice of Project Status is an important step in advancing Fenn-Gib toward development," said Nicholas Campbell, CEO. "It provides a clear statement of our intent to advance the Project in a timely manner and reinforces our commitment to responsible project planning, transparent engagement and alignment with Ontario's modernized mine permitting process. We look forward to working closely with Indigenous communities, local stakeholders and government agencies as we continue to advance this significant gold project."

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian gold development stage company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib Gold Project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The PFS outlines the potential to develop Fenn-Gib into a new Canadian gold producer for initial development capital of C$450 million, with a base case payback period of 2.7 years and cumulative free cash flow of $896 million over the first six years of production based on a US$3,100/oz gold price. The Company is advancing permitting activities, detailed engineering and stakeholder engagement with the goal of starting construction in 2028 and initial production in 2030.

The content of this news release has been reviewed on behalf of the Company and approved by Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer of Mayfair, a QP as defined in NI 43-101.

