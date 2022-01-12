Mayflower Ranks Highest in Brand Trust in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Among the 10 most popular moving companies, Mayflower is the most trusted brand in the America's Most Trusted® Study released today. According to the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted Study, trust is an essential decision criterion for consumers in selecting a moving company.

In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study, 36,888 people were surveyed and asked their opinions about moving companies. In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® study, consumers evaluate several brand equity metrics to understand the role of brand trust in selecting a moving company.

Mayflower captured the highest Net Trust Quotient score (98.8) among people actively searching for a moving company and earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study. United Van Lines (98.3) ranked second, and North American Van Lines (98.2) ranked third among the 10 nationally recognized moving companies in the study.

To be included in the national ranking, a brand needed to be known by shoppers throughout the United States and be among the most prominent brands based on business volume within the industry. The moving companies included in the study were Mayflower, United Van Lines, North American Van Lines, ABF U-Pack, Arpin Van Lines, Allied Van Lines, Wheaton Van Lines, Atlas Van Lines, Graebel Van Lines, and Bekins Van Lines.

