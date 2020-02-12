Mayflower Sails 2020 Tickets Now Available

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayflower Sails 2020 announced today that tickets are available for its free six-day maritime festival where Mayflower II will sail into Boston Harbor escorted by the USS Constitution on May 14. History will come to life on board the ship and at the Charlestown Navy Yard from May 14 to May 19 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the historic trans-Atlantic voyage in 1620 and celebrate the restoration of Plimoth Plantation's reproduction of the original ship. Mayflower Sails 2020 has announced Liberty Mutual Insurance as its presenting partner for the event.

Liberty Mutual Insurance's involvement as the presenting partner of Mayflower Sails 2020 not only will support family-focused programming throughout the six-day maritime festival but also will help complete the restoration of Mayflower and ensure her preservation so that this iconic ship can be enjoyed by the public for decades to come.

"Liberty Mutual is proud to support and commemorate this enduring symbol of freedom and possibility," said Dennis Langwell, President, Global Risk Solutions, Liberty Mutual Insurance. "Like the Mayflower, Liberty Mutual exists to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow."

The event is FREE, but tours aboard Mayflower II will be ticketed: tickets are required to board the ship and are now available on MayflowerSails2020.com, where visitors can also sign up for a newsletter to be the first to learn about exciting updates. Event updates will also be provided on all social media: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

To celebrate the ticket launch, Mayflower Sails 2020 is also holding a contest through Feb. 27, 2020, for one person and a guest to win a once-in-a-lifetime VIP sail on Mayflower II in Boston Harbor during the event; for more details and to sign up to win, visit MayflowerSails2020.com.*

Music and entertainment will also be a prominent feature of the festival: iHeartMedia Boston's Kiss 108, 100.7 WZLX, 101.7 The Bull and WBZ NewsRadio 1030 will present "Rock the Dock," a series of seven acts over the course of the six days – more details to be released.

Additional free, family-friendly programming throughout the six days will include:

Educational programs for schools and nonprofits

Engaging cultural, historical, and educational activities highlighting 17 th century life

century life Food and beverages for purchase, including food trucks and a beer garden

VIP speakers

Souvenirs and commemorative items

Entertainment on the "Rock the Dock" stage

Tours of the USS Constitution and USS Cassin Young

A ticketed gala to support the completion of the ship's restoration will be held Thursday, May 14, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in a dockside tent next to Mayflower, featuring dinner and dancing. Additional information on tickets, notable speakers and attendees will be available in the coming weeks and for more information, please email rsvp@mayflowersails2020.com.

"As 2020 begins, we are gearing up to celebrate the return of Mayflower II home to Massachusetts, following a three-year, multi-million-dollar restoration," said Stephen Brodeur, Mayflower Sails 2020 Chair and Founding Sponsor. "The ship is Plimoth Plantation's full-scale reproduction of the original that sailed the Pilgrims to our shores 400 years ago. This is an incredible opportunity for the public to see this iconic ship which has been a vital part of our cultural and historic landscape for over 60 years!"

Mayflower II – built in the mid-1950s in Brixham, England, and intended as a gift to the people of the United States from the people of England following World War II – arrived in Plymouth, Massachusetts on June 13, 1957 and was greeted by over 25,000 people who lined the shores of the town's harbor. Since then, more than 25 million people have stepped aboard the ship. In 2014, Mayflower's owner Plimoth Plantation, the acclaimed history museum, committed to an extensive restoration project at Mystic Seaport Museum to ensure the ship would remain seaworthy and able to fulfill her educational mission for decades to come. Following two winters of initial work and preparation at Mystic Seaport, Mayflower left Plymouth for three continuous years of restoration work in November 2016. With the majority of the project completed, she was re-christened and launched in a ceremony attended by thousands on September 7, 2019.

This inclusive and accessible event will bring history to life through meaningful, engaging and educational programming for visitors of all ages. The public will have the chance to board Mayflower for free with their tickets, where Plimoth Plantation's living history educators will offer a glimpse into life aboard the ship, as well as provide engaging dockside programming on the inspiring stories of the indigenous communities and English colonists who created a new society together – sometimes in collaboration, sometimes in conflict – in historic Patuxet, the Wampanoag homeland now known as Plymouth.

More details on programming will be announced over the course of the coming months.

About Mayflower Sails 2020

Mayflower Sails 2020, LLC, is a single-member limited liability company wholly owned by Plimoth Plantation, a private, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit educational institution of which Mayflower is a major exhibit. Through powerful personal experiences, Plimoth Plantation tells the stories of the Wampanoag people and the English colonists who created a new society – in conflict and collaboration – in the 1600s. The Mayflower Sails 2020 team brings decades of experience in fundraising, marketing and business acumen with a deep passion for history, nonprofits, and the great Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

