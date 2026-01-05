MAYFLOWER WELCOMES BMS MOVING & STORAGE TO THE NETWORK, FURTHER STRENGTHENING ITS NATIONWIDE SERVICE

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayflower, the nation's most recognized and trusted moving company, is pleased to announce BMS Moving & Storage officially joined the network as a Mayflower agent on Jan. 1, 2026. The addition of BMS, a long-recognized leader in household goods moving and logistics services, marks a significant moment in Mayflower's ongoing strategy to expand capacity, elevate customer service and accelerate growth across key U.S. markets.

UniGroup President and CEO Kevin A. Krakora (right) and BMS Moving and Storage President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Harvey (left) shake hands Mayflower recently welcomed the BMS leadership team for training. Pictured are senior leaders representing both enterprises.

With 16 locations nationwide, BMS brings a strong operational footprint, highly-rated customer experience and a proven track record of dependable service. The partnership enhances Mayflower's service reach while aligning with parent Company, UniGroup's, long-term strategy of strengthening its agent network with high-performing, growth-oriented partners.

"BMS brings exactly what we're looking for in a partner — exceptional customer service, impressive scale and a commitment to innovation," UniGroup President and CEO Kevin A. Krakora said. "Their teams are known for doing things the right way, and together, we're expanding the power of the Mayflower brand for customers across the country. We're thrilled to welcome them into the UniGroup family."

Founded in 1944, BMS Moving & Storage has built its reputation on reliability, professionalism and a customer-first mindset. The company serves residential, commercial, long-distance and logistics clients. Its growing national footprint further strengthens Mayflower's ability to provide seamless, end-to-end moving experiences.

By joining the Mayflower network, BMS gains access to UniGroup's national infrastructure, advanced technology and industry-leading resources — enhancing the company's capabilities.

"This partnership is a natural fit," Scott Harvey, President & COO of BMS Moving & Storage said. "Innovation and an exceptional customer experience drive everything we do, and our team, especially our Van Operators, delivers every time. Partnering with Mayflower and UniGroup gives us the strength, technology and nationwide reach to keep raising the bar. We're proud to carry the Mayflower name and even more excited about what this sets in motion for 2026 and beyond."

"When I took the company over from my parents more than 40 years ago, we were a local mover in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania," David Caruso, Owner of BMS Moving & Storage said. "A lot of work has turned BMS into 16moving locations across the United States and four FF&E and logistics operations overseas. I've respected the Mayflower and UniGroup names for decades, and this partnership is a big step forward for the business and the legacy we continue to build."

This collaboration reinforces the companies' shared focus on service excellence, operational strength and strategic growth — providing customers with broader capabilities, more flexibility and the trusted service Mayflower has delivered for nearly a century.

"2026 will be a year of growth and network expansion for UniGroup, and our partnership with BMS is the first of many exciting initiatives that will advance UniGroup forward this year," Krakora added.

Photos

Kevin A Krakora and Scott Harvey Photo – UniGroup President and CEO Kevin A. Krakora (right) and BMS Moving and Storage President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Harvey (left) shake hands.

BMS and Mayflower Leadership Teams – Mayflower recently welcomed the BMS leadership team for training. Pictured are senior leaders representing both enterprises.

About Mayflower

Mayflower is America's most recognized and trusted moving company. With headquarters in suburban St. Louis, Mayflower maintains a network of 200 affiliated agencies. For more information about Mayflower Transit and its services, visit Mayflower.com or find us on social @MayflowerMoving or @MayflowerMovingCompany.

About UniGroup

UniGroup is a $1 billion transportation and relocation services company with headquarters in suburban St. Louis. In addition to household goods carriers United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit, logistics company UniGroup Logistics and international relocation provider UniGroup Worldwide Moving, UniGroup owns other subsidiaries providing goods and services to professional movers.

About BMS Moving & Storage

BMS Moving & Storage is a full-service moving company with 16 locations nationwide, offering residential, commercial, and long-distance relocation services. With more than 80 years of industry experience, BMS is known for its professionalism, reliability, and dedication to delivering a stress-free moving experience.

