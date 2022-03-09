MAYNARD 200 JOURNALISM FELLOWSHIP ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS UNTIL MARCH 21ST

The Maynard 200 Journalism Fellowship, created to expand diversity in newsrooms, is accepting applications thru March 21 Tweet this

The program will continue throughout the summer with a series of virtual webinars. A second week of in-person training will be held the week of October 24th. Fellows will then be paired with industry veterans and experts in relevant disciplines in their area of interest to receive one year of one-to-one mentorship through October 2023.

This year's program will consist of an expanded cohort size of 50 fellows. Applicants can apply to one of four curriculum tracks including investigative storytelling, media entrepreneurship, executive leadership, and frontline editors and managers. Applications will be accepted through March 21st . Screening will begin after the application deadline and will continue through March and early-April.

Maynard 200 has been supported by Google News Initiative, the Craig Newmark Philanthropies, The Hearthland Foundation, and The McClatchy Foundation. The Fox Corporation is a confirmed sponsor for the 2022 program.

For more information and guidance on the application process, as well as COVID-19 safety protocols for the in-person training sessions, please visit the Maynard Institute website .

ABOUT THE MAYNARD INSTITUTE FOR JOURNALISM EDUCATION

For more than 40 years, the Maynard Institute has fought to push back against the systemic lack of diversity in the news industry through training, collaborations and convenings. Founded by Robert C. Maynard, the Institute promotes diversity and antiracism in the news media through improved coverage, hiring and business practices.

We are creating better representation in America's newsrooms through our Maynard 200 fellowship program, which gives media professionals of color the tools to become skilled storytellers, empowered executives and inspired entrepreneurs.

ABOUT THE MAYNARD 200 FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM:

Maynard 200 is the cornerstone fellowship program advancing the Maynard Institute's efforts to expand the diversity pipeline in news media and dismantle structural racism in its newsrooms.

It serves the next generation of media leaders, storytellers, and entrepreneurs, in order to advance their career growth and leadership power in newsrooms and organizations.

The professional development program provides customized training courses, resources and

1:1 mentorship by industry professionals, to fellows who have represented a wide spectrum of racial, gender and geographic backgrounds.

SOURCE The Maynard Institute