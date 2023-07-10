Maynard Nexsen Boosts Team with Multi-State Expansion

Firm merger attracts lawyers from across the South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynard Nexsen, a full-service law firm with 24 offices across the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of 12 new attorneys to its offices in Huntsville, Alabama, Greenville, South Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee. The group includes nine new shareholders. In conjunction with the recent recruitment efforts, Maynard Nexsen also opened a new office in Knoxville, establishing the firm's second office in the Tennessee market. The multi-state expansion is a testament to the success of the firm's recent merger and represents the commitment to providing superior legal services to a growing nationwide client base.

Joining the Greenville, South Carolina office:

Bo Russell joins Maynard Nexsen after serving as a partner at Nelson Mullins. He provides counsel to corporate entities, venture and growth-oriented businesses, private equity funds, financial institutions, and real estate development companies regarding various corporate affairs. Bo has been recognized by Chambers USA as one of America's Leading Lawyers for Business and multiple times by The Best Lawyers in America as Lawyer of the Year in Greenville . He earned his bachelor's degree from Washington and Lee University before graduating from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

has more than two decades of experience practicing in a number of areas including business, commercial litigation, public procurement, economic development, and construction. He joins as a partner. Among his many distinctions, in 2021 he was recognized as Lawyer of the Year in and named The Best Lawyers in America for his work in construction and commercial litigation. He received his undergraduate degree from the before earning his law degree from the School of Law. Lane W. Davis joins Maynard Nexsen after previously serving as partner at Nelson Mullins. He practices in a number of areas of complex litigation including business torts, health care, managed care, and securities. He has significant courtroom and trial experience and managed litigation in at least 12 jurisdictions. He was recently recognized by the Greenville Business Magazine as "Legal Elite of the Upstate." An alum of Boston College , Lane earned his J.D. at Emory University School of Law.

Joining the Huntsville, Alabama office:

W. Graham Burgess joins Maynard Nexsen after serving as partner at Lanier Ford. He practices commercial and industrial real estate and financing law with a focus on commercial and real estate lending, secured transactions, loan restructuring and real estate construction and development. Graham has been named a Rising Star by SuperLawyers.com four times and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Downtown Huntsville , Inc. An alum of Birmingham-Southern College , he earned his J.D. from the University of Alabama.

Joining the Knoxville, Tennessee office:

Tim McConnell represents employers in employment claims and counsels companies on all manner of employment law issues and day-to-day management considerations. He advises clients on the many issues businesses face related to their workforce, including wage and hour compliance, disciplinary and termination decisions, paid leave, and workplace harassment and discrimination. Tim also regularly defends clients in matters before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and related state agencies.

"The addition of these talented lawyers validates our recent merger and our growth strategy," said Jeff Grantham, Maynard Nexsen CEO and Managing Shareholder. "We are a growing client-centered firm that attracts highly skilled lawyers who want to focus on delivering excellent legal services in a collaborative workspace. These lawyers are a natural fit on our dynamic team and we look forward to building a future together."

"These are unique, multi-generational teams who desire to plant roots and grow with clients for years to come," said Leighton Lord, Maynard Nexsen President and Chief Strategy Officer. "We pride ourselves on curating a client-centered environment conducive to teamwork, creativity and collaboration, all of which foster a culture where lawyers enjoy practicing law. We look forward to the future with our new partners."

Maynard Nexsen proudly serves clients from 24 offices in the following markets:

Alabama : Birmingham , Huntsville , Mobile , Montgomery

, , , California : Los Angeles, San Francisco

Los Angeles, Florida : Miami, Orlando

Miami, Georgia : Atlanta

Atlanta Iowa: Des Moines

New York : New York City

New York City North Carolina : Charlotte, Greensboro , Raleigh

Charlotte, , South Carolina : Charleston, Columbia , Greenville , Hilton Head / Bluffton , Myrtle Beach

Charleston, , , / , Tennessee : Knoxville, Nashville

Knoxville, Texas : Austin , Dallas

, Washington, D.C.

About Maynard Nexsen

Maynard Nexsen is a full-service law ﬁrm with more than 550 attorneys in 24 offices from coast to coast across the United States. Maynard Nexsen formed in 2023 when two successful, client-centered firms combined to form a powerful national team. Maynard Nexsen's list of clients spans a wide range of industry sectors and includes both public and private companies.

