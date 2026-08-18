Maynards Announces Clintwood JOD Multi-Million-Dollar Mining Equipment Auction

BELCHER, Ky., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards, a global leader in industrial asset disposition and auction services, will conduct a live webcast auction of multi-million-dollar mining equipment from Clintwood JOD on Tuesday, September 15 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The auction will be held online, with the equipment located at 15888 Ferrells Creek Road, Belcher, Kentucky.

2023 Caterpillar D11T Dozer 2009 Caterpillar 785D Haul Truck

The sale presents an exceptional opportunity for mining contractors, aggregate producers, construction companies, equipment dealers and other buyers to acquire heavy-duty equipment from leading manufacturers, including Caterpillar, John Deere, Volvo, Komatsu, Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco and Superior. The equipment includes numerous machines that are as new as 2023, offering buyers access to modern, high-capacity equipment without the lead times associated with purchasing new machinery.

Featured equipment includes Caterpillar D10T2 and D11 crawler dozers; Caterpillar 992 and 988K wheel loaders; Caterpillar 308CR and Komatsu PC490LC-10 excavators; Caterpillar 16M and 16G motor graders; Caterpillar 785D and 777D haul trucks; Superior Highwall Miners; and Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand drilling rigs.

Additional assets include a Case TR270B CTL skid steer, Shuttlewagon railcar mover and John Deere 6125M tractor, further broadening the range of equipment available to buyers across mining, construction and related industries.

"Clintwood JOD represents a significant opportunity for buyers seeking quality mining and heavy construction equipment from some of the industry's most respected manufacturers," said Taso Sofikitis, CEO of Maynards Group of Companies. "With a strong selection of relatively recent equipment, this auction gives qualified buyers the opportunity to compete for assets that can support demanding operations while potentially delivering substantial value compared with purchasing new equipment."

The live webcast auction begins Tuesday, September 15 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Buyers are encouraged to review the available equipment, inspect assets and register in advance through Maynards.

For complete auction details, equipment information and registration, visit Maynards at: https://maynards.com/collections/current-auctions/products/clintwood-jod

Contact:

Taso Sofikitis, Chief Executive Officer

Maynards Group of Companies

248-569-9781

[email protected]

SOURCE Maynards Group of Companies