Maynards Announces Two Global Webcast Auctions Featuring Manufacturing Assets from Natural Fiber Welding, Inc.

PEORIA, Ill., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards Group of Companies, a global leader in industrial asset auctions and advisory services, has announced two webcast auctions featuring surplus manufacturing and laboratory assets from Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (NFW), an internationally recognized innovator in sustainable materials technology.

IPCO CombiPress CB1800 Continuous Double Belt Press Menzel 36 In. Kiss Coating Line

The first webcast auction will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT, and will feature a broad range of advanced manufacturing, converting, laboratory and facility equipment. A second webcast auction, scheduled for Thursday, October 15, 2026, will offer the company's flagship 2022 IPCO CombiPress CB 1800 Double Belt Press as a standalone sale.

The July auction provides manufacturers, research institutions, converters, technical textile producers, engineered materials companies and laboratory operators worldwide the opportunity to acquire late-model production equipment and analytical instruments previously used in the development and manufacture of next-generation natural fiber materials.

Featured assets include a 2021 Menzel 36-inch kiss coating line complete with web handling components, MAHAN curing oven, Coating Tech slot die station and Mahlo beta gauge; Jiangsu Tangshi TS008 high-speed winding machines; 2021 GMI 450-ton hydraulic presses; MXI 50-liter mixing systems; Mahlo Qualiscan quality control scanners; ISRA Surface Vision SMASH inspection systems; Eastman cloth cutting equipment; Zund digital cutting systems; and an extensive selection of laboratory, testing and quality assurance equipment.

Laboratory highlights include a 2022 Phenom XL G2 scanning electron microscope, Shimadzu Prominence liquid chromatography system, TA Instruments Discovery Series hybrid rheometer, Thermo Scientific Nicolet FT-IR spectrometer, Magritek Spinsolve spectrometer, 2024 MonTech MV2000 rubber testing analyzer, environmental test chambers, yarn and material testing systems, and additional analytical instruments. The auction also includes compressed air and nitrogen generation systems, forklifts, stainless steel workstations, Allen-Bradley drives and other production support equipment.

The second auction will feature the 2022 IPCO CombiPress CB 1800 Double Belt Press, a high-performance continuous double-belt press engineered for advanced composites, laminates, sustainable materials and technical textile production. The system features an 1800 mm press width, 1600 mm process width, servo-synchronized drive, five heating and pressure modules, Siemens controls, and thermal oil heating to 300°C. A short- or long-term facility lease opportunity is also available for buyers interested in operating the line in place.

"These two auctions present an exceptional opportunity for manufacturers and research organizations to acquire world-class production and laboratory equipment without the long lead times associated with new machinery," said Robert Levy, President, Global Strategies, Maynards Group of Companies. "The July sale offers a comprehensive collection of converting, testing and manufacturing assets, while the October auction showcases one of the industry's premier continuous double-belt press systems."

Natural Fiber Welding has earned international recognition for developing technologies that transform natural fibers into high-performance materials for applications including textiles, footwear, automotive, consumer products and industrial markets. The equipment reflects the company's significant investment in advanced manufacturing and research and is ideally suited for companies involved in technical textiles, nonwovens, engineered materials, composites, specialty chemicals, packaging and product development.

Asset inspections will be held on Monday, July 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT, or by appointment, at 2323 Pioneer Parkway and 801 SW Jefferson Avenue, Peoria, Illinois.

Complete catalogs, registration information and bidding details are available at:

July 21 Auction: https://maynards.com/collections/current-auctions/products/nfw-natural-fiber-welding-inc-day-1

October 15 Auction: https://maynards.com/collections/current-auctions/products/nfw-natural-fiber-welding-inc-day-2

About Maynards Group of Companies

For more than a century, Maynards Group of Companies has provided industrial asset auctions, valuations, financing and advisory services to companies across manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, food processing, energy, life sciences, technology and other industries worldwide.

Contact:

Robert Levy, President

Maynards Industries

248-569-9781

[email protected]

SOURCE Maynards Industries