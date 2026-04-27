BOLLINGER MOTORS EV MANUFACTURING ASSETS AND ELECTRIC TRUCKS TO BE SOLD AT COURT-ORDERED AUCTION CONDUCTED BY MAYNARDS INDUSTRIES

OAK PARK, Mich., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By order of the court, a complete electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing operation, including late-model equipment and electric trucks mostly made 2021-2025, will be sold at an online webcast auction conducted by Maynards Industries on Wednesday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The sale includes assets located in Oak Park, Michigan and Tunica, Mississippi.

Bollinger B4 Class 4 All Electric Trucks - 20 Available 2025 Bollinger B4 Electric Beverage Delivery Truck

The auction features a broad range of EV production and support equipment, including battery testing and validation systems, EV charging and testing infrastructure, vehicle lifts, alignment and balancing systems, toolroom machinery, and plant support assets. Also offered are (20) 2025 Bollinger B4 Class 4 all-electric trucks, a new 2025 electric delivery truck, along with additional vehicles, inventory, and shop equipment.

"This is a unique opportunity to acquire exceptionally high-quality and lightly used EV manufacturing equipment and electric trucks without the long lead times associated with new production," said Robert Levy, President of Maynards Industries. "These assets offer immediate value to manufacturers, integrators, and fleet operators looking to expand their capabilities in the vehicle and fleet manufacturing, customization and maintenance sectors."

Inspection of the Oak Park, Michigan assets will be held May 11–12 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. Assets located in Tunica, Mississippi are available for inspection by appointment.

For complete details, catalog access, and bidder registration, visit:

https://maynards.com/collections/current-auctions/products/bollinger-motors

About Maynards Industries

Maynards Industries is a global leader in industrial asset auctions, liquidations, and appraisals, serving clients across automotive, manufacturing, and energy sectors.

Contact:

Robert Levy

Maynards Industries

[email protected]

+1-248-569-9781

SOURCE Maynards Industries